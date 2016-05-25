Rideshare rivals Gett, Juno join forces

April 26, 2017

US-based ridesharing startups Gett and Juno announced Wednesday they were joining forces, helping them step up a challenge to larger rivals Uber and Lyft.

"Excited to share that #Gett & @ join forces in the US bringing together two companies that treat drivers better," said a tweet from New York-based Gett, which operates in 100 cities in the US, Russia, Britain and Israel.

The companies did not immediately disclose terms, but the news site TechCrunch reported that Gett had paid $200 million for Juno, which launched in New York last year.

Gett has raised some $640 million including a $300 million investment last year from Volkswagen as part of a with the German automaker.

The two startups promote themselves as being more friendly to drivers than market leader Uber, which has been rocked by a series of embarrassing disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and covert use of law enforcement-evading software.

Gett operates in a large number of cities in Russia and a handful in the British and Israeli markets, but New York is the only US in which it operates.

Explore further: Volkswagen, Toyota buy into ridesharing

Related Stories

Volkswagen, Toyota buy into ridesharing

May 25, 2016

Toyota and Volkswagen announced separate partnerships Tuesday with rideshare companies Uber and Gett, in the latest such moves by major carmakers.

Self-driving car race sees flurry of partnerships

August 18, 2016

Uber announced Thursday that it will partner with Volvo to make autonomous vehicles. The tie-up is the latest between automakers and tech companies hoping to speed driverless cars to market. Here's a rundown of who's working ...

Uber sets 'flying car' launch for 2020

April 25, 2017

Uber said Tuesday it wants to launch a system of flying cars to move people around cities, with a goal of putting demonstration projects in place by 2020.

Recommended for you

New design tool to enable global roaming smart phones

April 26, 2017

Wireless communications is a technology that is used every day. Across society, there is a move away from using the internet on desktop computers and towards smartphones, tablets and laptops. Engineers at the University of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.