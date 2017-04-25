Nearly 50 people taken to hospitals after Texas tornado

April 30, 2017

Nearly 50 people have been taken to hospitals after a tornado swept through the East Texas city of Canton.

A spokeswoman for ETMC Regional Heathcare Systems says its hospitals in the area have received 47 patients so far, including one in . Spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley says a handful of other patients were en route following the Saturday evening storm.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fox says at least one tornado hit Canton, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas. He says also were reported in surrounding areas.

Video from local television stations shows uprooted threes, damaged homes and overturned cars along roadways. A local car dealership also was hit.

Explore further: Oklahoma twister tracked path of 1999 tornado (Update)

Related Stories

One person dead and 19 injured by Nebraska tornadoes

June 17, 2014

A powerful storm with tornadoes ripped through northeast Nebraska on Monday, destroying more than half of the tiny town of Pilger, killing a 5-year-old child and injuring at least 19 people, hospital and emergency officials ...

Recommended for you

Mineral resource exhaustion is just a myth: study

April 28, 2017

Recent articles have declared that deposits of raw mineral materials (copper, zinc, etc.) will be exhausted within a few decades. An international team including the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, has shown that ...

El Nino and the end of the global warming hiatus

April 27, 2017

A new climate model developed by Yale scientists puts the "global warming hiatus" into a broader historical context and offers a new method for predicting global mean temperature.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.