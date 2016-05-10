Massive tornadoes rip across Oklahoma, at least two killed

Debris flies through the air as a tornado rips through a residential area south of Wynnewood, Oklahoma on May 9, 2016

Several massive tornadoes churned above Oklahoma, with at least two touching down in the US Plains state, killing two people, the authorities and US media said.

The first confirmed twister hit near Elgin, in Comanche county. "Strong winds and hail as large as grapefruits were reported," News9 television reported. "It was nearly a mile wide."

Near Stillwater, roofs were ripped off homes, and an empty bus was blasted upward and left dangling in a tree, the channel reported.

A second confirmed rain-surrounded tornado then ripped across Ninnekah around 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) local time, the report said.

One man was killed in Garvin county, KFOR reported.

Vehicles stop on the side of a road as a tornado rips through a residential area south of Wynnewood, Oklahoma on May 9, 2016

Trees were uprooted and mobile homes toppled in Johnston county, as well as in Murray county, KFOR television said.

At least two people were killed, CNN reported, while local television stations reported many people as yet unaccounted for.

Several massive tornadoes have churned above and touched down in Oklahoma killing at least two

© 2016 AFP