Video: Satellite views of severe storm that generated Michoud tornado

This animation of infrared and visible imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7 at 2115 UTC (4:15 p.m EST) shows the severe weather system that spawned a tornado that affected NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans. You can see the system as a sideways wedge shaped ("V") cloud on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1725 UTC (11:25 a.m. CST).