Video: Satellite views of severe storm that generated Michoud tornado

This animation of infrared and visible imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7 at 2115 UTC (4:15 p.m EST) shows the severe weather system that spawned a tornado that affected NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans. You can see the system as a sideways wedge shaped ("V") cloud on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1725 UTC (11:25 a.m. CST).
For photos and additional video: www.nasa.gov/press-release/tornado-recovery-underway-at-nasa-s-michoud-assembly-facility
For more information about Michoud and future updates, visit: www.nasa.gov/michoud
Explore further: Video: Massive rocket fuel tank built in a minute
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.