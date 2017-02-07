Video: Satellite views of severe storm that generated Michoud tornado

February 9, 2017

This animation of infrared and visible imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7 at 2115 UTC (4:15 p.m EST) shows the severe weather system that spawned a tornado that affected NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans. You can see the system as a sideways wedge shaped ("V") cloud on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1725 UTC (11:25 a.m. CST).

For photos and additional video: www.nasa.gov/press-release/tornado-recovery-underway-at-nasa-s-michoud-assembly-facility

For more information about Michoud and future updates, visit: www.nasa.gov/michoud

The video will load shortly
Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

