Oysters hold secrets to Chesapeake Bay's past

April 27, 2017 by Evelyn S. Gonzalez
Oysters hold secrets to Chesapeake Bay's past
Credit: Florida International University

People began to negatively impact the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay earlier than previously thought, a new study finds.

Nitrogen is one of the most abundant elements in the planet found in air and water. But when too much of it enters the environment, usually from human activities, the air and water can become polluted. In a study published in Scientific Reports, FIU Ph.D. student Heather Black found pollution in the Chesapeake Bay appeared as early as 1800, but it generally confirms industrialization and deforestation around the bay led to water quality issues before the American Civil War began in 1861.

Previous studies using sediments dug from the bay floor showed similar levels of nitrogen in about the same time period, but are easier to date, according to the study's researchers. Sitting at the bottom of the bay, oysters eat much of what washes over them and act as a record of environmental changes. Black compared the amounts nitrogen stored in modern shells with amounts found in shells that are up to 3,400 years old. By analyzing the shell's growth bands – which form somewhat similarly to tree rings – scientists can determine environmental conditions during its lifespan.

"We know Chesapeake Bay is heavily polluted, but no one knows exactly what a 'pristine' bay of the past looked like in terms of nitrogen concentrations," Black said. "Hopefully, this can give scientists and managers a better idea of what degree of restoration is needed, since the bay's health is currently in a steep decline."

The study was conducted when Black was a master's student at the University of Alabama. It was co-authored with researchers from the University of Alabama, the Smithsonian Natural History Museum and Union College.

Black is currently a Ph.D. student in FIU's Department of Earth and Environment. As part of the International Ocean Discovery Program Expedition 346, Black is working alongside Geology Professor William Anderson to reconstruct oceanic currents as old as 5 million years to determine when the East Asian monsoon began. The East Asian monsoon is a large-scale sea breeze that carries air inland from the Indian and Pacific oceans, influencing the climate of eight countries and one-third of the world's population. According to Black, understanding how the region's climate has fluctuated in the past will give scientists a better idea of how it will vary in the future.

Black aspires to a career in academia where she can teach and conduct research on how marine environments change over time.

Explore further: Chesapeake Bay pollution extends to early 19th century

More information: H. D. Black et al. δ15N Values in Crassostrea virginica Shells Provides Early Direct Evidence for Nitrogen Loading to Chesapeake Bay, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep44241

Related Stories

Chesapeake Bay pollution extends to early 19th century

April 20, 2017

Humans began measurably and negatively impacting water quality in the Chesapeake Bay in the first half of the 19th century, according to a study of eastern oysters by researchers at The University of Alabama.

Could oysters be used to clean up Chesapeake Bay?

January 21, 2011

Chronic water quality problems caused by agricultural and urban runoff, municipal wastewater, and atmospheric deposition from the burning of fossil fuels leads to oxygen depletion, loss of biodiversity, and harmful algal ...

Cleaner air may be driving water quality in Chesapeake Bay

July 26, 2016

A new study suggests that improvements in air quality over the Potomac watershed, including the Washington, D.C., metro area, may be responsible for recent progress on water quality in the Chesapeake Bay. Scientists from ...

Recommended for you

El Nino and the end of the global warming hiatus

April 27, 2017

A new climate model developed by Yale scientists puts the "global warming hiatus" into a broader historical context and offers a new method for predicting global mean temperature.

Vinegar offers hope in Barrier Reef starfish battle

April 27, 2017

Coral-munching crown-of-thorns starfish can be safely killed by common household vinegar, scientists revealed Thursday in a discovery that offers hope for Australia's struggling Great Barrier Reef.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.