Ex Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer offers facts on government

April 18, 2017

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has created a new organization to analyze government spending and revenue to make it easier to understand.

He says he created USAFacts because he was frustrated he couldn't find a single source that combined all the relevant state and federal numbers.

Ballmer gathered a group of data specialists that spent nearly three years compiling the information for its first reports, which are available online at www.USAFacts.org . The reports will be updated periodically.

The former Microsoft executive says he wants to provide clear information on , adding that he hopes it will be easier to discuss divisive issues if everyone can agree on the basic facts.

He announced the effort Tuesday in a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

