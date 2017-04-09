Microsoft, Adobe build on cloud partnership

April 10, 2017 by Rachel Lerman, The Seattle Times

Microsoft and Adobe are integrating some aspects of their sales and marketing software, building on the cloud-computing partnership the two companies announced last fall.

The two firms will develop a shared data language to be used between Microsoft Dynamics 365, the company's sales , and Adobe's marketing software, making it easier for customers to quickly make use of large amounts of information. The data format, which will be created with several partners including AppDynamics, Qualtrics and Zendesk, was announced at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas.

Adobe and Microsoft inked a partnership last year to boost their respective cloud-software products. Adobe, the maker of Photoshop, said it would make use of Microsoft Azure to run its media and marketing software.

One piece of its marketing software, Adobe Experience Manager Sites Managed Service, has launched on Azure, the companies said recently.

Adobe Analytics will also be integrated with Microsoft Power BI, a tool that lets customers analyze data and create visualizations.

"We believe the combined power of our technologies will allow enterprise businesses to harness their data in new ways, unlocking critical business insights and actionable intelligence," Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie said in a statement.

Explore further: Adobe's Creative Cloud suffers lengthy outage

Related Stories

Adobe's Creative Cloud suffers lengthy outage

May 15, 2014

Adobe's Creative Cloud software subscription service has been inaccessible for the past day for the 1.8 million designers, Web developers and other creative professionals who pay to use it.

Adobe Social gets predictive tool for hyper-targeting

April 27, 2013

(Phys.org) —Marketing and advertising executives are hearing a lot about the word "predictive," even outdistancing "SEO" as a key goal. That is partly due to software vendors having plenty to say about what their predictive ...

Recommended for you

Facebook launches digital assistant 'M' in US

April 6, 2017

Facebook on Thursday launched its digital assistant named "M" for US users of its Messenger application, ramping up the social network's efforts in artificial intelligence.

YouTube TV has some nifty features - and some big drawbacks

April 5, 2017

YouTube TV, Google's new streaming package of about 40 television channels, is the tech industry's latest bid to get cable-shunning millennials to pay for live TV over the internet. It offers intriguing advantages over rivals, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.