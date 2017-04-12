Journalists at two New York digital news sites opt to unionize

April 13, 2017

Journalists at two recently combined digital news organizations in New York have agreed to unionize.

The Writers Guild of America, East announced Wednesday a majority of the 26 reporters and editors at DNAinfo and Gothamist opted to the join the guild.

The workers released a joint statement saying the union move will "make the newsroom stronger" and "attract and retain quality journalists."

The websites are owned by billionaire Joe Ricketts, who founded the online broker TD Ameritrade. Ricketts also is an owner of the Chicago Cubs and is a prominent Republican donor.

A spokeswoman for Ricketts says DNAinfo was considering its options.

Many of New York's digital media companies have been unionized in recent years, including The Huffington Post, Vice, MTV News, Gizmodo Media Group and The Intercept.

