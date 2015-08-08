August 8, 2015

Vice digital editorial staffers join union

Vice Media's digital editorial staff are joining a union—the latest in a wave of digital staffers voting to unionize.

The Writers Guild of America, East said Friday that the next step is negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with Vice management.

Vice CEO Shane Smith said he supported the writers' decision to unionize.

"As an old gray-haired man all I want is for my beautiful Vice family to be happy—those writers who voted to unionize and those who did not," he said in a statement.

Begun in 1994 as an alternative magazine, New York-based Vice Media has expanded into a global media company with offices in 30 countries and online news and video channels.

Over the summer, Gawker Media and Salon employees also joined the union. Guardian U.S. editorial staffers joined The NewsGuild-CWA. Before that, no sites had been unionized.

The Associated Press, The New York Times and other newspaper staffers have union representation.

The Writers Guild of America, East is part of the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of labor unions in the United States. It represents writers in movies, TV, cable, digital and broadcast news.

