Chinese tech firm LeEco ends bid to buy TV maker Vizio

April 10, 2017
LeEco, whose CEO Yueting Jia is seen at a 2016 press event in San Francisco, has scrapped plans to buy US television maker Vizio
LeEco, whose CEO Yueting Jia is seen at a 2016 press event in San Francisco, has scrapped plans to buy US television maker Vizio

Cash-strapped Chinese tech firm LeEco on Monday abandoned its effort to buy US television maker Vizio, citing "regulatory headwinds."

Tech giant LeEco led by billionaire Jia Yueting last year announced a deal to buy Vizio for $2 billion, but the acquisition had to be approved by regulators.

"The merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds," LeEco Global Group Ltd. and Vizio said in a joint release.

"We continue to believe that there is great synergy between the two companies, and are pleased to announce that LeEco and Vizio have reached an agreement that is a win for both companies."

LeEco and Vizio will look into ways to incorporate the Chinese 's app and content into Vizio's offerings and work together to bring Vizio products to the China market, according to the new agreement.

Early this year, LeEco secured a $2.2 billion investment from a group led by property developer Sunac China Holdings, after it had to suspend trading in shares.

Hong Kong-listed Sunac said it would plough 15.04 billion yuan into the sprawling LeEco empire, which has interests in various sectors including , smartphones, film making, and TV-set manufacturing.

Originally a video-streaming provider, LeEco has expanded rapidly with investments in sectors as wide-ranging as self-driving cars, sports broadcasting rights, smartphones, film production, and television manufacturing.

LeEco's diverse ventures pit the company against Apple, Netflix, and Tesla and homegrown Chinese champions Baidu, Tencent, and Alibaba.

But the company's relentless expansion has put a strain on its cash flow, and in November Jia told employees the company grew too quickly and was short of funds.

LeEco last year opened a North American headquarters in San Jose, California. The facility was also to become the home for a LeEco autonomous driving research center.

Explore further: Chinese tech firm LeEco agrees to buy Vizio TV maker for $2B

Related Stories

Chinese tech firm LeEco agrees to buy Vizio TV maker for $2B

July 26, 2016

Chinese video streaming company LeEco is breaking into the U.S. TV market by buying Vizio, a manufacturer of budget-priced sets. The combination promises a marriage of hardware and content as tightly linked as your smartphone ...

China's LeEco sets out to shake up US consumer tech market

October 19, 2016

Most U.S. consumers haven't heard of LeEco, but the Chinese technology company is setting out to become a household name with smartphones and flat-screen TVs that undercut the prices of Apple, Google, Samsung and other industry ...

Technology drive sees 'connected car' link-ups in China

April 27, 2016

China has the youngest premium car buyers in the world, and their tech-savvy demand for "connected cars"—coupled with Communist regulations—is driving international automakers into the arms of the country's Internet giants.

Recommended for you

Facebook launches digital assistant 'M' in US

April 6, 2017

Facebook on Thursday launched its digital assistant named "M" for US users of its Messenger application, ramping up the social network's efforts in artificial intelligence.

YouTube TV has some nifty features - and some big drawbacks

April 5, 2017

YouTube TV, Google's new streaming package of about 40 television channels, is the tech industry's latest bid to get cable-shunning millennials to pay for live TV over the internet. It offers intriguing advantages over rivals, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.