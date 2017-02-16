Vizio's caught monitoring TV owners' viewing habits, selling info

February 17, 2017 by Jonathan Takiff, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Vizio was the first television maker to get caught and punished with a $2.2 million fine by the Federal Trade Commission and the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, for monitoring the viewing habits of its Smart TV set owners and selling the data to advertisers.

But tech trackers at the Wirecutter have found the practice fairly widespread among manufacturers of internet-connected TVs. (It's a way for them to make some real money in a cutthroat, low-margin business.) And other TV brands are now likely to also suffer scrutiny and repercussions from the FTC, acting chairman Maureen Ohlhausen suggested in a concurring statement.

Finally putting the cap back on the tube, after two years of class-action lawsuits and denials of wrongdoing from the maker, the FTC went after Vizio first - rather than Samsung, LG, or Sony - because the value brand never bothered to ask permission to track the viewing habits of more than 11 million set owners/viewers, even in the deeply buried fine print of user agreements.

Vizio just turned on the Inscape viewer tracking feature, and a pretty clever piece of work it was, as described by senior FTC lawyer Lesley Fair in a blog post.

The software "collected a selection of pixels on the screen that it matched to a database of TV, movie, and commercial content. Add it all up, and Vizio captured as many as 100 billion data points each day from millions of TVs. Vizio then turned that mountain of data into cash by selling consumers' viewing histories to advertisers and others."

Vizio argued, and still asserts, that its "automatic content recognition" (ACR) was used only to create "aggregate" summary reports measuring viewing audiences or behaviors. ACR "never paired viewing data with personally identifiable information such as names or contact information and the commission did not allege or contend otherwise," said Jerry Huang, Vizio's general counsel.

But Fair still contends that "it got personal. The company provided consumers' IP addresses to data aggregators, who then matched the address with an individual consumer or household," allowing third parties access to details including sex, age, income, marital status, and home ownership.

Vizio has four months to destroy any viewer tracking data it collected and must immediately install a "mandated privacy program" that will be monitored by an "independent third-party professional" for the next 20 years.

The company has begun pushing out pop-ups to get owners consent for tracking their viewing habits. If you have not received the alert, there are instructions on the Vizio website for disabling "Smart Interactivity" and "Viewing Data." Owners of recent and current VizioSmartCast sets need not fret. Those sets were shipped with the monitoring feature turned off.

Other TV makers have had opt-in tracking services that you may have accidentally turned on. Go into the settings menu and search for them under "Terms and Policy" (on Samsung TVs) as "Smart TV/Live Plus" on LG TVs and on Sony TVs in the Help menu under "Privacy Settings."

Explore further: Chinese tech firm LeEco agrees to buy Vizio TV maker for $2B

6 shares

©2017 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Chinese tech firm LeEco agrees to buy Vizio TV maker for $2B

July 26, 2016

Chinese video streaming company LeEco is breaking into the U.S. TV market by buying Vizio, a manufacturer of budget-priced sets. The combination promises a marriage of hardware and content as tightly linked as your smartphone ...

LG admits collecting smart TV viewer habits data

November 22, 2013

South Korea's LG Electronics said Friday it would correct a "bug" on some of its smart TVs after admitting they send information about viewers back to the company without their permission.

New Vizio HD-TV breaks wide-screen barrier for movies, apps

January 30, 2012

The shape of TVs to come might be even wider than wide-screen. Today's high-definition sets evolved to a rectangular 16-by-9 shape from the more square analog TVs. But a wider 21-by-9 display standard is in the works at the ...

Yahoo! expands Web-connected TV push

January 8, 2010

Yahoo! announced partnerships with television and other device manufacturers on Thursday as the Internet company joins others seeking to jump from the computer to the TV screen.

Recommended for you

Six-legged robots faster than nature-inspired gait

February 17, 2017

When vertebrates run, their legs exhibit minimal contact with the ground. But insects are different. These six-legged creatures run fastest using a three-legged, or "tripod" gait where they have three legs on the ground at ...

Big improvements to brain-computer interface

February 16, 2017

When people suffer spinal cord injuries and lose mobility in their limbs, it's a neural signal processing problem. The brain can still send clear electrical impulses and the limbs can still receive them, but the signal gets ...

Yahoo issues another warning in fallout from hacking attacks

February 15, 2017

Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016, the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.