Cassini gets close-up view of Saturn moon Atlas

April 14, 2017
Cassini gets close-up view of Saturn moon Atlas
This unprocessed image of Saturn's moon Atlas was taken on April 12, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

These raw, unprocessed images of Saturn's moon, Atlas, were taken on April 12, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The flyby had a close-approach distance of about 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers).

These images are the closest ever taken of Atlas and will help to characterize its shape and geology. Atlas (19 miles, or 30 kilometers across) orbits Saturn just outside the A ring—the outermost of the planet's bright, main rings.

Cassini gets close-up view of Saturn moon Atlas
This unprocessed image of Saturn's moon Atlas was taken on April 12, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Cassini gets close-up view of Saturn moon Atlas
This unprocessed image of Saturn's moon Atlas was taken on April 12, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Cassini gets close-up view of Saturn moon Atlas
This unprocessed image of Saturn's moon Atlas was taken on April 12, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Explore further: Image: Cassini reveals strange shape of Saturn's moon Pan

More information: Additional raw images from Cassini are available at saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/galleries/raw-images

Related Stories

Image: Pandora up close

December 23, 2016

This image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft is one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of Saturn's moon Pandora. Pandora (52 miles, 84 kilometers) across orbits Saturn just outside the narrow F ring.

Image: Sliver of Saturn

April 4, 2017

Although only a sliver of Saturn's sunlit face is visible in this view, the mighty gas giant planet still dominates the view.

Image: Saturn's B-ring close-up

March 20, 2017

This image shows the incredible detail at which the international Cassini spacecraft is observing Saturn's rings of icy debris as part of its dedicated close 'ring grazing' orbits.

Recommended for you

Cassini gets close-up view of Saturn moon Atlas

April 14, 2017

These raw, unprocessed images of Saturn's moon, Atlas, were taken on April 12, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The flyby had a close-approach distance of about 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers).

France, Japan aim to land probe on Mars moon

April 13, 2017

France and Japan want to recover pieces of a Martian Moon and bring them back to Earth, the head of France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) said Thursday.

Earth-sized 'Tatooine' planets could be habitable

April 12, 2017

With two suns in its sky, Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine in "Star Wars" looks like a parched, sandy desert world. In real life, thanks to observatories such as NASA's Kepler space telescope, we know that two-star systems ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.