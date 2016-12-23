Image: Cassini reveals strange shape of Saturn's moon Pan

March 10, 2017
Cassini reveals strange shape of Saturn's moon Pan
This raw, unprocessed image of Saturn's moon Pan was taken on March 7, 2017 by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

These raw, unprocessed images of Saturn's tiny moon, Pan, were taken on March 7, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The flyby had a close-approach distance of 24,572 kilometers (15,268 miles).

These images are the closest images ever taken of Pan and will help to characterize its shape and geology.

Cassini reveals strange shape of Saturn's moon Pan
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Cassini reveals strange shape of Saturn's moon Pan
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Cassini reveals strange shape of Saturn's moon Pan
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Explore further: Image: Pandora up close

Related Stories

Image: Pandora up close

December 23, 2016

This image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft is one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of Saturn's moon Pandora. Pandora (52 miles, 84 kilometers) across orbits Saturn just outside the narrow F ring.

Cassini captures new images of icy moon Rhea

March 12, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- These raw, unprocessed images of Saturn's second largest moon, Rhea, were taken on March 10, 2012, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. This was a relatively distant flyby with a close-approach distance of 26,000 ...

Cassini sends final close views of odd moon Hyperion

June 3, 2015

NASA's Cassini spacecraft has returned images from its final close approach to Saturn's oddball moon Hyperion, upholding the moon's reputation as one of the most bizarre objects in the solar system. The views show Hyperion's ...

Cassini flyby focuses on Saturn's moon Enceladus

November 8, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Saturn's moon Enceladus shows its icy face and famous plumes in raw, unprocessed images captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during its successful flyby on Nov. 6, 2011.

Closest northern views of Saturn's moon Enceladus

October 16, 2015

NASA's Cassini spacecraft has begun returning its best-ever views of the northern extremes of Saturn's icy, ocean-bearing moon Enceladus. The spacecraft obtained the images during its Oct. 14 flyby, passing 1,142 miles (1,839 ...

Cassini returns images of battered Saturn Moon

March 12, 2013

(Phys.org) —Following its last close flyby of Saturn's moon Rhea, NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured these raw, unprocessed images of the battered icy moon. They show an ancient, cratered surface bearing the scars of collisions ...

Recommended for you

Could fast radio bursts be powering alien probes?

March 9, 2017

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence has looked for many different signs of alien life, from radio broadcasts to laser flashes, without success. However, newly published research suggests that mysterious phenomena ...

Hubble dates black hole's last big meal

March 9, 2017

For the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy, it's been a long time between dinners. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has found that the black hole ate its last big meal about 6 million years ago, when ...

Two new tidal disruption events discovered

March 9, 2017

In two recently published scientific papers, an international team of astronomers has presented the detection of two new tidal disruption events (TDEs). Using the Palomar Observatory located near San Diego, California, the ...

NASA's Kepler provides another peek at ultra-cool neighbor

March 9, 2017

On Feb. 22, astronomers announced that the ultra-cool dwarf star, TRAPPIST-1, hosts a total of seven Earth-size planets that are likely rocky, a discovery made by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope in combination with ground-based ...

Don't expect SpaceX-NASA space race

March 9, 2017

SpaceX, the upstart company, and NASA, the government agency, both have plans to venture to Mars and orbit the moon. But that doesn't mean they've launched a new space race.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.