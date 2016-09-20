Image: Sliver of Saturn

April 4, 2017
Image: Sliver of Saturn
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Although only a sliver of Saturn's sunlit face is visible in this view, the mighty gas giant planet still dominates the view.

From this vantage point just beneath the , the dense B ring becomes dark and essentially opaque, letting almost no light pass through. But some light reflected by the planet passes through the less dense A ring, which appears above the B ring in this photo. The C ring, silhouetted just below the B ring, lets almost all of Saturn's reflected light pass right through it, as if it were barely there at all. The F ring appears as a bright arc in this image, which is visible against both the backdrop of Saturn and the dark sky. (For a diagram showing the names and positions of the rings see Expanse of Ice .)

This view looks toward the unilluminated side of the rings from about 7 degrees below the ring plane. The image was taken in with the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera on Jan. 18, 2017.

The was acquired at a distance of approximately 630,000 miles (1 million kilometers) from Saturn. Image scale is 38 miles (61 kilometers) per pixel.

Explore further: Cassini mage: Where the small moon rules

More information: For more information about the Cassini-Huygens mission visit saturn.jpl.nasa.gov

