Video: What's the best way to cook pasta?

March 21, 2017
What's the best way to cook pasta? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Pasta noodles contain only three ingredients: eggs, water and flour. But how can you achieve a tasty result every time? Cooking pasta chemically changes how the proteins and starches interact, making the noodles sticky and springy. Therefore, what you do—or don't do—to the cooking water can change the edible result.

This video serves up four food-chemistry informed pasta pro-tips so you can serve up delectable al dente pasta instead of an unappetizing ball of overcooked noodles.

