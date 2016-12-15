December 15, 2016

Video: Cooking with cast iron: Fact versus fiction

by American Chemical Society

Cooking with cast iron: Fact versus fiction (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Cooks around the world prize their cast-iron cookware, which has many advantages over its aluminum siblings. But there are a few myths surrounding cast-iron cooking and care, and a bit of chemistry knowledge can go a long way toward helping chefs use and maintain these pots and pans more effectively.

In Reactions' latest episode, we settle these cast-iron controversies once and for all and explain the chemistry of cast-iron cooking.

Check out the video here:

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: Cooking with cast iron: Fact versus fiction (2016, December 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-video-cooking-iron-fact-fiction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fast-cooking dry beans provide more protein, iron than 'slower' varieties
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)