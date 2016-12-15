Video: Cooking with cast iron: Fact versus fiction

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Cooks around the world prize their cast-iron cookware, which has many advantages over its aluminum siblings. But there are a few myths surrounding cast-iron cooking and care, and a bit of chemistry knowledge can go a long way toward helping chefs use and maintain these pots and pans more effectively.

In Reactions' latest episode, we settle these cast-iron controversies once and for all and explain the chemistry of cast-iron cooking.

