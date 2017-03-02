A Trump twist? Environment over economy in Michigan

March 3, 2017 by Kristen Parker , Dan Bergan
A Trump twist? Environment over economy in Michigan
Dan Bergan, associate professor in the Department of Communication. Credit: G.L. Kohuth, Michigan State University

Most Michigan residents would prefer policymakers prioritize the environment over economic growth, finds a new survey by Michigan State University researchers.

According to the poll, 59 percent favor protecting the , even when there could be economic risks of doing so, such as .

Dan Bergan, associate professor in the Department of Communication, and fellow researchers from MSU's Health and Risk Communication Center partnered with YouGov to conduct the online of 1,000 Michigan residents 18 years and older. The interdisciplinary research center is housed in MSU's College of Communication Arts and Sciences.

"The results are somewhat counterintuitive," Bergan said. "Fifty-nine percent of respondents is a high number given the Trump win in Michigan."

Trump's policies prioritize over the environment, he said, but most voters aren't consistently liberal or conservative on issues, which could explain the results.

Bergan purposely designed the questions to give people a tough test—to force them to make a tradeoff between environment and economy.

"Understanding citizens' perceptions of the tradeoffs between policies and risks can help inform policymaking decisions," he said. "Policymakers need to know people are concerned about the environment."

In addition, it's important to have good information on public opinion, rather than pointing to anecdotal evidence and media coverage, Bergan said.

"The MSU survey results confirm Michigan residents' high priority for climate change solutions and environmental protection, even when asked to make tough choices," said Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center, a partner in the survey. "These core environmental values have very strong support throughout Michigan."

Explore further: Survey finds most local leaders want residents engaged, but see limits

Related Stories

Survey: Support for gay marriage grows in Michigan

November 19, 2012

Support for gay marriage is growing in Michigan, mirroring changing attitudes in many parts of the United States, according to Michigan State University's State of the State Survey.

Consumer confidence hits five-year high in Michigan

October 27, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- Despite Michigan’s continued economic malaise, residents’ optimism about the future is at its highest in nearly five years, according to Michigan State University’s latest State of the State ...

Recommended for you

Snow and sand erosion explained

March 3, 2017

Scientists at EPFL and SLF describe with precision how snow and sand surfaces erode when exposed to wind. Their description can contribute to better predictions of dust emissions from deserts and snow transport in Antarctica, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.