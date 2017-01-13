Engineering team develops novel nanofibre solution for clean, fresh air

March 21, 2017
Engineering team develops novel nanofibre solution for clean, fresh air
Assistant Professor Tan Swee Ching (left), Mr Sai Kishore Ravi (right) and their team from the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Engineering has developed a novel nanofibre solution that creates thin, see-through air filters (held by Mr Sai) that can remove up to 90 per cent of PM2.5 particles and achieve 2.5 times better air flow than conventional air filters. Credit: National University of Singapore

A research team from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully concocted a novel nanofibre solution that creates thin, see-through air filters that can remove up to 90 per cent of PM2.5 particles and achieve high air flow of 2.5 times better than conventional air filters. As an added bonus, this eco-friendly air filter improves natural lighting and visibility while blocking harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Overall, air developed using the novel nanofibre solution are two times better in quality than commercial ones, and are suitable for applications on windows and doors to improve . This novel air filter also has promising applications in respirators.

The NUS team's air filter is also eco-friendly and easy to produce – simply by applying the novel nanofibre solution onto a non-woven mesh, and leaving it to dry naturally. Using phthalocyanine, a chemical compound commonly used in dyeing, the NUS team engineered organic molecules that could self-organise, similar to the stacking of building blocks, to form nanoparticles and subsequently, nanofibres. These nanofibres, which exist in the form of an organic solution, easily "cling" onto the non-woven mesh when dispersed onto the material.

"Air pollution poses serious health threats. Therefore, there is a strong need for economical and effective technologies for air filtration. Currently, most nanofibres used in air filters are energy intensive to produce and require specialised equipment. Our team has developed a simple, quick and cost-effective way of producing high-quality air filters that effectively remove harmful particles and further improves indoor air quality by enhancing air ventilation and reducing harmful UV rays. In the long run, it may even be possible for a DIY (do-it-yourself) kit to be made available commercially for consumers to make air filters at home," explained Assistant Professor Tan Swee Ching from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the NUS Faculty of Engineering, who led the research.

The NUS team also comprises Mr Sai Kishore Ravi from the NUS Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and Dr Varun Kumar Singh, who was formerly with the Department. The findings of the study was recently published in the online version of scientific journal, Small.

About two times better in quality than commercial respirators

Air-filters are generally gauged by a parameter called quality factor, which is dependent on two sub-factors, namely particle filtration efficiency and air permeability. Currently, while commercial respirators have a high particle filtration efficiency, air permeability is still considerably low, thus resulting in a low quality factor.

The NUS team's novel air filter achieves a quality factor of about two times higher than commercial respirators. It can filter up to 90 per cent of hazardous particles that are less than 2.5 microns in size – also known as PM2.5 particles and associated with serious health threats – while maintaining air flow that is 2.5 times better than these respirators, resulting in better breathability. In fact, the particle filtration efficiency can also be further enhanced, depending on the purpose and functionality of the air filter.

"High-efficiency often requires multiple layers of microfibres or nanofibres, thus limiting their transparency and as such, they are not suitable to be incorporated in doors and windows of buildings. The see-through air filter developed using our approach has promising applications in terms of improving indoor air , and could be especially useful for countries experiencing haze or with high pollution levels. While increasing filtration efficiency will lead to a trade-off in , the overall performance of our air filter is still better than commercial respirators," explained Asst Prof Tan.

Next steps

The NUS research team has filed a patent for this novel invention. Moving forward, the team is looking into adding more functionalities, such as anti-bacterial properties, into the air filter. The team is also planning to work with industry partners to commercialise this novel technology.

Explore further: Environmentally-friendly soy-based filter can capture toxic chemicals that other filters can't

More information: V. K. Singh, S. K. Ravi, W. Sun, S. C. Tan, Small 2017, 13, 1601924.

Related Stories

Mille-feuille-filter removes viruses from water

May 18, 2016

A simple paper sheet made by scientists at Uppsala University can improve the quality of life for millions of people by removing resistant viruses from water. The sheet, made of cellulose nanofibers, is called the mille-feuille ...

Revolutionary graphene filter could solve water crisis

March 10, 2016

A new type of graphene-based filter could be the key to managing the global water crisis, a study has revealed. The new graphene filter, which has been developed by Monash University and the University of Kentucky, allows ...

Researchers find a new way to clear the air

March 17, 2015

In 1999, then-Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji said that Beijing's pall of smog "would shorten my life at least five years," a hazard level scientists affirmed two years ago with a study of China's air pollution. That reality that ...

Recommended for you

Using virtual reality to catch a real ball

March 20, 2017

Disney Research scientists have found innovative ways to enhance virtual experiences involving interactions with physical objects by showing how a person using a virtual reality system can use it to reliably catch a real ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.