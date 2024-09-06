The National University of Singapore (Abbreviation: NUS; Malay: Universiti Kebangsaan Singapura; Chinese: 新加坡国立大学; pinyin: Xīnjiāpō Guólì Dàxué; Abbreviated 国大; Tamil: சிங்கப்பூர் தேசியப் பல்கலைக்கழகம், Ciṅkappūr Tēciyap Palkalaikkaḻakam ) is Singapore's oldest university. It is the largest university in the country in terms of student enrollment and curriculum offered. The university's main campus is located in southwest Singapore at Kent Ridge, with an area of approximately 1.5 km (0.58 sq mi). The Bukit Timah campus houses the Faculty of Law, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and research institutes, while the Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore is located at the Outram campus. The former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has recently named NUS as the headquarters of his Asian Faith and Globalization Initiative together with Durham University in the UK and Yale University in the USA to deliver an exclusive programme in partnership with Tony Blair Faith Foundation. The university considers itself to be one of the most prestigious universities in Asia. In 2011, NUS was ranked 28th in the world and 3rd in Asia by the QS World University Rankings.

