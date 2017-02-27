Snapchat parent rockets higher in Wall Street debut

March 2, 2017
Snapchat parent rockets higher in Wall Street debut
Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy, left, and CEO Evan Spiegel ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as the company celebrates its IPO, Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The company behind Snapchat is trading sharply higher in its Wall Street debut.

Snap Inc. jumped $7, or 41 percent, to $24 a share.

It had priced its of 200 million non-voting shares at $17 each on Wednesday. That's above the expected range of $14 to $16.

Snap's IPO is one of the most anticipated for a since Twitter's in 2013. That, in turn, had created the biggest stir since Facebook took its first bow on Wall Street in 2012. Twitter is now valued at $11 billion, while Facebook is $395 billion. Snap's pricing valued the Los Angeles company at $24 billion.

Snapchat is best known for disappearing messages. It's popular with , but growth has slowed down in recent months.

Explore further: Snapchat parent passes big test: IPO above expectation (Update 2)

Related Stories

Snap values itself at up to $22B ahead of IPO

February 16, 2017

The parent company of the social network Snapchat is valuing itself at up to $22 billion as it prepares for the tech industry's biggest initial public offering in years.

Snapchat eyes 2017 share offering: report

October 6, 2016

Snapchat's parent Snap is readying a 2017 share offering, which would bring to Wall Street one of the most prominent of the venture-backed tech "unicorns," the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Recommended for you

Gas mileage up a gallon since early '90s

March 2, 2017

Despite advancements in fuel-saving technologies over the last 25 years, on-road fuel economy for all vehicles is up only one mile per gallon during that time.

Toyota adds most fuel-efficient Prius

March 1, 2017

For 2017, Toyota has added its most fuel-efficient Prius ever: a plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid called Prius Prime that can travel up to 640 miles on a full electric charge and a single tank of fuel.

Cars racing to become 'mobile phones on wheels'

March 1, 2017

The car of the future will let you pay for petrol or parking directly from your vehicle and receive traffic alerts and restaurant recommendations from your onboard digital assistant.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.