Snap future debated as popular app makes market debut

March 2, 2017
Snapchat

As Snapchat's owner makes its Wall Street debut, the key question for investors is whether the vanishing-message app is on its way to glory or despair.

Wildly popular with young smartphone users keen to share messages that don't linger, Snapchat is alternately viewed in the social media world as a winning bet such as Facebook or a lackluster performer like Twitter.

Snap Inc. priced its initial public offering (IPO) Wednesday at $17 a share to raise $3.4 billion and give the California startup a hefty valuation of $24 billion. It's the largest US tech firm to make a market debut since Facebook in 2012.

Analysts at the venture equity firm Goodwater Capital said in a report that the company has positioned itself "as the most significant competitor to Facebook in social networking."

Snap has some strong credentials, Goodwater noted: more than 158 million daily active users creating 2.5 billion "snaps" per day in 20 different languages, $936 million in revenues expected in 2017, and partnerships with major brands and publishers.

"Snapchat is well-positioned to scale rapidly and take market share in the $652 billion global advertising market," the report said.

Analyst Debbie Williamson of eMarketer said Snap has "revolutionized" the way young people communicate and been creative with features for users and advertisers.

"It has a pretty long runway ahead," she said. "I think of it in the context of where Facebook was early on."

Both companies got early locks on a young generation, with the potential to add older users with time.

"It always makes sense to stay in tune with what young people are doing, and Snapchat has really struck a chord with ," Williamson said.

Snap's prospects outside the US market are less clear, she added, saying it faces tougher competition as Facebook and others mimic Snapchat's features.

Scale or sink?

Some analysts are skeptical about Snap, however, pointing to the example of Twitter, which has seen only modest increases in its user base since its 2013 IPO, and now trades well below its offering price.

Lou Kerner, manager of the Social Internet Fund and a partner in the venture investment firm Flight VC, said he is avoiding the offering, concerned that Snapchat's user engagement may have already peaked.

Snap's IPO filing left out details about historical trends for user metrics, he said—typically not a good sign.

"We know all products have lifecycles—you can look at Twitter for a lesson," he added.

Others said potential investors should be wary of Snap's hefty valuation.

"Snap is a great company at the valuation of $500 million," Global Research Equities analyst Trip Chowdhry said. "It is a total disaster at anything beyond that."

At $22 billion, he added, "it really shows the private markets are totally detached from reality."

Investors should learn a lesson from other onetime tech-sector stars that failed to live up to expectations, Chowdhry said.

"If you are a fundamental investor, you should be on the sidelines, you should not play the IPO," he said.

"Basically, Snap is not a durable company. The foundations are flimsy—zero technology, zero stickiness, hyper inflated, and zero governance."

Generation gap

Whether Snapchat can expand beyond its core base of teens and millennials remains a big question mark for the company.

Goodwater said its January 2017 survey of 2,076 participants from the United States revealed that Snapchat has 16 percent share of "favorite social apps" among leading social apps for users under 30 years old, but only three percent among older users.

Snapchat's user base is "quickly expanding into older demographics, with more than 50 percent of its US daily new users coming from the over 25 age group," the report said.

A separate survey by the research firm eMarketer projects 70.4 million Americans will use the platform this year, and that growth will slow through 2021.

The survey noted that 6.4 percent of Snapchat's users will be between the ages of 45 and 54, as the platform attracts with new services such as partnerships with television networks for mini-episodes.

"Much of Snapchat's growth is being driven by older Americans," eMarketer said.

Explore further: Snapchat parent passes big test: IPO above expectation (Update 2)

Related Stories

Snap values itself at up to $22B ahead of IPO

February 16, 2017

The parent company of the social network Snapchat is valuing itself at up to $22 billion as it prepares for the tech industry's biggest initial public offering in years.

Snapchat eyes 2017 share offering: report

October 6, 2016

Snapchat's parent Snap is readying a 2017 share offering, which would bring to Wall Street one of the most prominent of the venture-backed tech "unicorns," the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Snapchat ad revenue to rocket: eMarketer

September 6, 2016

Snapchat is expected to generate nearly a billion dollars next year, as marketers look to the vanishing messaging service to connect with young audiences, a research firm said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Toyota adds most fuel-efficient Prius

March 1, 2017

For 2017, Toyota has added its most fuel-efficient Prius ever: a plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid called Prius Prime that can travel up to 640 miles on a full electric charge and a single tank of fuel.

Cars racing to become 'mobile phones on wheels'

March 1, 2017

The car of the future will let you pay for petrol or parking directly from your vehicle and receive traffic alerts and restaurant recommendations from your onboard digital assistant.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.