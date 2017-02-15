New research into light particles challenges understanding of quantum theory

March 29, 2017
quantum
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists have discovered a new mechanism involved in the creation of paired light particles, which could have significant impact on the study of quantum physics.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) have shown that when photons - the fundamental particles of light - are created in pairs, they can emerge from different, rather than the same, location.

The ground-breaking research could have significant implications for , the theoretical basis of modern physics. Until now, the general assumption was that such photon pairs necessarily originate from single points in space.

Quantum entanglement - when particles are linked so closely that what affects one directly affects the other - is widely used in labs in numerous processes from cryptography to quantum teleportation.

The UEA team were studying a process called (SPDC), in which photon beams are passed through a crystal to generate entangled pairs of photons.

Prof David Andrews in UEA's School of Chemistry said: "When the emergent pairs equally share the energy of the input, this is known as degenerate down-conversion, or DDC.

"Until now, it has been assumed that such paired photons come from the same location. Now, the identification of a new delocalized mechanism shows that each pair can be emitted from spatially separated points, introducing a new positional uncertainty of a fundamental quantum origin."

The entanglement of the quantum states in each pair has important applications in quantum computing - theoretical computation systems that could potentially process big data problems at incredible speeds - as well as other areas of quantum .

The findings are also significant because they place limits on spatial resolution. Prof Andrews said: "Everything has a certain quantum 'fuzziness' to it, and photons are not the hard little bullets of light that are popularly imagined."

The study 'Nonlocalized generation of correlated in degenerate down-conversion' by Kayn A. Forbes, Jack S. Ford, and David L. Andrews is published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Explore further: New technique for creation of entangled photon states

Related Stories

New technique for creation of entangled photon states

February 15, 2017

Members of the Faculty of Physics at the Lomonosov Moscow State University have elaborated a new technique for creating entangled photon states. They have described their research in an article published in the journal Physical ...

Three 'twisted' photons in 3 dimensions

February 29, 2016

Researchers at the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information, the University of Vienna, and the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona have achieved a new milestone in quantum physics: they were able to entangle three ...

Disentangling information from photons

July 12, 2012

Theoretical physicist Filippo Miatto and colleagues from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK, have found a new method of reliably assessing the information contained in photon pairs used for applications in cryptography ...

Recommended for you

Researchers control soft robots using magnetic fields

March 29, 2017

A team of engineering researchers has made a fundamental advance in controlling so-called soft robots, using magnetic fields to remotely manipulate microparticle chains embedded in soft robotic devices. The researchers have ...

How to outwit noise in quantum communication

March 29, 2017

How to reliably transfer quantum information when the connecting channels are impacted by detrimental noise? Scientists at the University of Innsbruck and TU Wien (Vienna) have presented new solutions to this problem.

Testing the performance of semiconductors—with light

March 29, 2017

Semiconductors are the cornerstone of modern electronics. They're used in solar cells, light emitting diodes (LEDs), microprocessors in laptops and cell phones, and more. Most of them are made of silicon, but silicon has ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.