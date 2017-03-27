US lawmakers roll back privacy rules for internet carriers

March 29, 2017
The House of Representatives voted 215-205 to overturn the Federal Communications Commission rule, following last week's 50-48 v
The House of Representatives voted 215-205 to overturn the Federal Communications Commission rule, following last week's 50-48 vote in the Senate

US lawmakers voted Tuesday to roll back rules that would block internet service providers from selling user data to third parties, following a heated debate over privacy protections.

The House of Representatives voted 215-205 to overturn the Federal Communications Commission rule, following last week's 50-48 vote in the Senate.

The move followed a fierce debate over digital over the rule that would have required service providers to get permission before selling customer data to third parties.

Some activists say the latest vote frees major providers like Comcast and Verizon to sell sensitive private data for targeted advertising; others contend these firms will now be able to compete on an equal footing with internet giants like Google and Facebook for online marketing.

The rule was passed last year by the US regulator with a majority of Democrats appointed by former president Barack Obama, a scenario that has been reversed with the election of President Donald Trump.

Dallas Harris of the consumer group Public Knowledge said lawmakers "voted to strip Americans of the strongest online privacy protections to date" and added that "there will be no effective federal cop on the beat to proactively protect consumer information."

Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi opposed the measure, saying "Americans shouldn't have to give up every shred of privacy when they go online."

During floor debate, she said "Republicans want this (private) information to be sold without your permission."

Others said the rule passed last year imposed unnecessary regulations on carriers that already must comply with laws on consumer and deceptive practices.

Republican Representative Greg Walden said the bill would roll back "short-sighted rules that only apply to only one part of the internet," and exempt the big online firms like Google and Facebook.

The White House said it supported the move, saying "the departs from the technology-neutral framework for online privacy" by creating "very different regulatory regimes based on the identity of the online actor."

Ajit Pai, the Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission chairman, said existing privacy protections would remain in place.

"Moving forward, I want the American people to know that the FCC will work with the FTC to ensure that consumers' online is protected though a consistent and comprehensive framework," Pai said in a statement.

Explore further: Senate votes to undo privacy rules that protect user data

Related Stories

Senate votes to undo privacy rules that protect user data

March 23, 2017

The Republican-led Senate moved Thursday to undo Obama-era regulations that would have forced internet service providers like Comcast and Verizon to ask customers' permission before they could use or sell much of their personal ...

'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head

January 21, 2017

President Donald Trump has picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections.

'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head

January 23, 2017

President Donald Trump has picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections.

Recommended for you

Desktop scanners can be hijacked to perpetrate cyberattacks

March 28, 2017

A typical office scanner can be infiltrated and a company's network compromised using different light sources, according to a new paper by researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Weizmann Institute of ...

Self-driving car crash comes amid debate about regulations

March 28, 2017

A crash that caused an Uber self-driving SUV to flip onto its side in a Phoenix suburb serves as a stark reminder of the challenges surrounding autonomous vehicles in Arizona, a state that has gone all-in to entice the company ...

Renewable energy has robust future in much of Africa: study

March 27, 2017

As Africa gears up for a tripling of electricity demand by 2030, a new Berkeley study maps out a viable strategy for developing wind and solar power while simultaneously reducing the continent's reliance on fossil fuels and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.