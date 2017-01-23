January 23, 2017

'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head

by Tali Arbel

President Donald Trump has picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections.

In a statement Monday, Ajit Pai said he was grateful to the president for his new role as the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Pai had been one of the two Republican commissioners on a five-member panel that regulates the country's , including TV, phone and internet service.

There are currently just three members on the panel. The Republicans' new majority is expected to help them roll back pro-consumer policies that upset many phone and cable industry groups, including net neutrality rules that bar internet service providers from favoring some websites and apps over others.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: 'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head (2017, January 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-net-neutrality-foe-ajit-fcc_1.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

electric field generator

2 hours ago

Kids Ride on Toy Car Battery/Voltage

15 hours ago

Is a self-powered transmitter possible?

Sep 9, 2024

Maxwell Equations Absorbent Boundary Conditions

Sep 9, 2024

Mixing 18650 and 21700 cells in same parallel pack in battery pack ok?

Sep 8, 2024

Relationship between SNR and shielding effectiveness

Aug 30, 2024

More from Electrical Engineering

Load comments (0)