Image: Etna erupts

March 17, 2017
Image: Etna erupts
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA

This image of the lava flowing from Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy, was captured today at 10:45 GMT (11:45 CET) by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite.

Mount Etna is the largest active volcano in Europe and has one of the world's longest records for continuous eruption. Today, however, there was a sudden explosion resulting in several people being injured.

The red hot lava flowing from Mount Etna can be seen clearly in the image from Sentinel-2A. The surrounding snow has been processed in blue to distinguish from the clouds.

Launched in June 2015, Sentinel-2A carries an innovative wide swath high-resolution multispectral imager with 13 spectral bands to monitor changes in and vegetation.

The mission is designed as a constellation of two satellites and its identical twin, Sentinel-2B, was launched just a few days ago, on 7 March.

Explore further: Image: Sicily captured by the Sentinel-2A satellite

Related Stories

Video: Sentinel-2B liftoff

March 7, 2017

Sentinel-2B liftoff on a Vega launcher from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET) on 7 March 2017.

10 injured by volcanic explosion on Italy's Mount Etna

March 16, 2017

Sicily's Mount Etna volcano unleashed an explosion Thursday, hurling molten rocks and steam that rained down on tourists, journalists and a scientist who scrambled to escape the barrage. Ten people were reported injured.

Recommended for you

ALMA's ability to see a 'cosmic hole' confirmed

March 17, 2017

Researchers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) successfully imaged a radio "hole" around a galaxy cluster 4.8 billion light-years away. This is the highest resolution image ever taken of such a ...

Astronomers observe a dying red giant star's final act

March 17, 2017

An international team of astronomers has observed a striking spiral pattern in the gas surrounding a red giant star named LL Pegasi and its companion star 3,400 light-years from Earth, using a powerful telescope in northern ...

Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status

March 17, 2017

Johns Hopkins University scientist Kirby Runyon wants to make one thing clear: Regardless of what one prestigious scientific organization says to the contrary, Pluto is a planet. So is Europa, commonly known as a moon of ...

ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board

March 17, 2017

Demanding electric, magnetic and power requirements, harsh radiation, and strict planetary protection rules are some of the critical issues that had to be tackled in order to move ESA's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer – Juice ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.