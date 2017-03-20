A happy lab rat? Check the ears!

March 21, 2017 by Ada Tong, Plos Blogs
A happy lab rat? Check the ears!
Fig 7b—which rat has the pinker ears?

What do you think of when you hear the term "lab rat"? Chances are, you might not picture an animal happily playing rough-and-tumble with a human handler and then coming back for more. Scientists have traditionally studied negative expressions in rats, as they are more reliable and easier to elicit (imagine a rat freezing still when exposed to sudden loud noise). However, a group of researchers from the Division of Animal Welfare at the University of Bern in Switzerland decided to see if they could get positive facial expressions out of lab rats instead. To do this they developed a novel "two-handed" tickling experiment and found that rats do indeed exhibit robust positive emotional indicators via pinker and more relaxed ears. Take a look at these images and see if you can identify the happier rat!

To start off, the researchers of this study allowed 75 rats to get used to the test environment, before tickling each one multiple times to determine how eager each rat was to return to the experimenter's hand after a tickling bout. The experimenters then selected the 15 most playful rats for the next part of the experiment—exposure to a Positive Treatment and a Contrast Treatment. The Positive Treatment consisted of alternating one- and two-handed tickling sessions; In the one-handed tickling procedure, the experimenter used one hand to turn the rat on its back and used the other hand to tickle its neck, chest, and stomach. In the novel two-handed tickling procedure, the experimenter cupped the rat in both hands and imitated "rough-and-tumble" play by tickling its neck area. The Contrast Treatment consisted of each rat being exposed to short bursts of stressful white noise.

After each session (positive or contrast) the rats had a close-up photography session to record any changes in facial features associated with a positive or contrast treatment. From the photos the authors looked at a number of facial indicators including the eyes, cheeks, nose, ears and whiskers and found that a pinker ear color and a wider, more relaxed, ear angle were reliable indicators of positive emotion. However, other indicators, such as eyebrow height and eye width, were not.

A happy lab rat? Check the ears!
Fig 8b—which rat has the more relaxed ears?

In addition to looking at photos the researchers also recorded each rat's ultrasonic vocalizations (USVs) to determine whether the rats actually enjoyed the Positive Treatment. In each , they looked for frequency modulated (FM) 50 kHz USVs ("rat laughter"), which is associated with positive experiences like play, sex, and receiving rewards for desirable behaviors. In the Positive Treatment, the experimenters found that their novel two-handed tickling procedure elicited even stronger USVs than the previously established one-handed tickling procedure. This frequency was not found during the Contrast Treatment.

Identifying these facial features is a good start for exploring positive emotions, but future work is needed to understand the reasons for pinker ear color. In the meantime, you can start checking your pet rat's ears as an indicator of its pleasure at any particular moment; and, if you're wondering what the ' look like right now, you might be happy to hear that some of the were adopted as pets at the end of this study and are hopefully getting a lot of tickles from their new owners!

A happy lab rat? Check the ears!
Fig 5a—ear angle is among the many indicators the authors measured

A happy lab rat? Check the ears!
Fig 2—when it comes to being tickled, rats seem to prefer “the more the merrier”

Explore further: Study suggests rats smile with their ears

More information: Finlayson K, Lampe JF, Hintze S, Würbel H, Melotti L (2016) Facial Indicators of Positive Emotions in Rats. PLoS ONE 11(11): e0166446.. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0166446

Rygula R, Pluta H, Popik P (2012) Laughing Rats Are Optimistic. PLoS ONE 7(12): e51959. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0051959

Related Stories

Study suggests rats smile with their ears

December 15, 2016

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with the University of Bern in Switzerland has found that as part of feeling happiness, rats undergo a slight physical change. As the team notes in their paper uploaded to the peer-reviewed ...

Why are we ticklish?

November 11, 2016

A new study from Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin has found how "ticklishness" is represented in the rat brain. The study has been published on 11th November 2016 in Science

Rats found able to recognize pain in other rat faces

April 1, 2015

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers working in Japan with affiliations to several institutions in that country, has found that lab rats are able to recognize pain in the faces of other rats and avoid them when given the opportunity. ...

Recommended for you

Researchers discover 'map' in malaria vaccine hunt

March 21, 2017

A promising vaccine target for the most deadly type of malaria has had its molecular structure solved by Institute researchers, helping in the quest to develop new antimalarial therapies.

Fish evolve by playing it safe

March 21, 2017

New research supports the creation of more marine reserves in the world's oceans because, the authors say, fish can evolve to be more cautious and stay away from fishing nets.

Researchers discover unique DNA editing function

March 21, 2017

A species of unicellular ciliate has found a special trick to make use of the cellular machinery in seemingly impossible ways. Researchers at the University of Bern have for the first time described a mechanism in detail ...

Wild chimpanzees have surprisingly long life spans

March 20, 2017

A 20-year demographic study of a large chimpanzee community in Uganda's Kibale National Park has revealed that, under the right ecological conditions, our close primate relatives can lead surprisingly long lives in the wild.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.