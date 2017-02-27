Appeals court overturns $533 mn verdict against Apple

March 1, 2017
The decision comes two years after a federal court in Texas ordered Apple to pay the award to the firm Smartflash LLC, which sue
The decision comes two years after a federal court in Texas ordered Apple to pay the award to the firm Smartflash LLC, which sued claiming the technology giant infringed on patents for flash memory technology used in the iTunes music store

A US appellate court Wednesday overturned a $533 million patent verdict against Apple, saying the award was based on "routine computer activities" which cannot be patented.

The decision comes two years after a in Texas ordered Apple to pay the award to the little-known firm Smartflash LLC, which sued claiming the giant infringed on patents for used in the iTunes music store.

Chief Judge Sharon Prost at the US Court of Appeals Federal Circuit in Washington, which handles cases, said in the opinion that Smartflash did not create any new technology that was eligible for a patent.

The claims by Smartflash "are all directed to the abstract idea of conditioning and controlling access to data based on payment, and fail to recite any inventive concepts sufficient to transform the abstract idea into a patent-eligible invention," the judge said in the 14-page order.

"The Supreme Court and this court... have previously held that such routine computer activities are insufficient for conferring patent eligibility."

Neither company offered any immediate comment on the decision.

In 2015, Apple announced it would appeal the award, stating that "Smartflash makes no products, has no employees, creates no jobs, has no US presence, and is exploiting our patent system to seek royalties for technology Apple invented."

Smartflash claimed in the 2013 lawsuit filed in Texas federal that it held patents to "data storage and access systems" used by Apple's iTunes store.

The technology is used to manage access to digital content and payment information.

The case is one of many patent suits from licensing firms that make no products but hold rights to certain technologies. Critics call these firms "patent trolls."

Explore further: Federal jury orders Apple to pay $532.9M in patent dispute

Related Stories

Samsung wins US appeal in Apple patent case

February 27, 2016

A US appeals court on Friday handed Samsung a win over Apple in a long-running patent fight, overriding a jury verdict ordering it to pay $119.6 million to the iPhone maker.

Recommended for you

Cars racing to become 'mobile phones on wheels'

March 1, 2017

The car of the future will let you pay for petrol or parking directly from your vehicle and receive traffic alerts and restaurant recommendations from your onboard digital assistant.

Toyota adds most fuel-efficient Prius

March 1, 2017

For 2017, Toyota has added its most fuel-efficient Prius ever: a plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid called Prius Prime that can travel up to 640 miles on a full electric charge and a single tank of fuel.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.