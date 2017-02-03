February 3, 2017

Univision networks back on for Charter customers, for now

Millions of Charter cable customers can watch Univision again, although it may just be a temporary fix.

The country's most popular Spanish-language network and other networks owned by Univision had gone black overnight Tuesday for Charter customers in New York, Los Angeles and other markets because of a payment dispute.

Univision said Thursday that a judge temporarily assigned to its court fight with Charter planned to order that the networks come back on for seven days. Another judge returns then.

The companies say the networks are already coming back on.

Cable companies are trying to stem rising costs for the channels they beam out, which trickle down to customer bills. Fights with the owners of the networks can lead to channels being cut off.

