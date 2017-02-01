February 1, 2017

NY attorney general sues internet provider over speed claims

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Charter Communications alleging the cable and internet provider failed to deliver on promised internet speeds and reliability.

Charter's subsidiary, Spectrum, was previously known as Time Warner Cable. The company has 2.5 million customers in New York state.

The lawsuit filed late Tuesday claims that since 2012, the company failed to address network problems that led to internet speeds that were up to 70 percent slower than the speeds advertised in the company's "premium" plan. Schneiderman's suit claims Wi-Fi speeds also were slower than promised, with some subscribers getting speeds more than 80 percent slower than promised

"The allegations in today's lawsuit confirm what millions of New Yorkers have long suspected—Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off," Schneiderman said Wednesday.

In a statement, Charter said it is "disappointed" Schneiderman chose to sue the company over promises made by Time Warner before the acquisition.

"Charter has already made substantial investments in the interest of upgrading the Time Warner Cable systems and delivering the best possible experience to customers," the company said.

Schneiderman's office alleges Charter "continues to underserve" customers by failing to take steps, including network upgrades and replacement of "deficient" customer modems and routers.

The lawsuit is filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: NY attorney general sues internet provider over speed claims (2017, February 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-02-ny-attorney-sues-internet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Lawsuit disputes claims of popular memory loss supplement
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

electric field generator

2 hours ago

Kids Ride on Toy Car Battery/Voltage

15 hours ago

Is a self-powered transmitter possible?

Sep 9, 2024

Maxwell Equations Absorbent Boundary Conditions

Sep 9, 2024

Mixing 18650 and 21700 cells in same parallel pack in battery pack ok?

Sep 8, 2024

Relationship between SNR and shielding effectiveness

Aug 30, 2024

More from Electrical Engineering

Load comments (0)