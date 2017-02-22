Researchers describe how sperm can lose their way

February 24, 2017 by Bill Hathaway
Researchers describe how sperm can lose their way
Credit: Yale University

Sperm tails are actually complex propellant and navigational devices that help push them through fluids and navigate around complex terrain of the female oviduct. Now researchers at Yale and Harvard Universities have identified a key component of this navigational system which, when disabled, greatly reduces male fertility.

The team examined the role of one particular subunit of the CatSper ion channel complex that line the flagella, or , and help direct sperm on their journey. Knocking out this single gene in mice disrupted the arrangement of the ion channel complex and reduced ability of sperm to navigate, the researchers report the week of Feb. 22 in the journal eLife.

The findings could serve as basis of treatment for male infertility and alternately, provide a target for the development of , said Yale's Jean-Ju Chung, assistant professor of cellular & molecular physiology and lead author of the research.

Explore further: New research may provide insight into reasons behind male infertility

More information: Jean-Ju Chung et al. CatSperζ regulates the structural continuity of sperm Casignaling domains and is required for normal fertility, eLife (2017). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.23082

Related Stories

Study reveals gene's role in male infertility

October 13, 2016

A Virginia Commonwealth University-led research team has opened a fresh direction in the field of male infertility with a new study that examines the role of a particular gene in the formation of sperm flagella, which is ...

Zika virus harms testes, says study

February 23, 2017

The Zika virus reduces the size of testes in infected mice up to 21 days after infection, according to a new Yale study. The persistence of the virus in the male reproductive organ can lead to sexual transmission and may ...

The secret of fertile sperm

February 18, 2014

To better understand the causes of male infertility, a team of Bay Area researchers is exploring the factors, both physiological and biochemical, that differentiate fertile sperm from infertile sperm. At the 58th Annual Biophysical ...

Recommended for you

How proteins reshape cell membranes

February 24, 2017

Small "bubbles" frequently form on membranes of cells and are taken up into their interior. The process involves EHD proteins - a focus of research by Prof. Oliver Daumke of the MDC. He and his team have now shed light on ...

New gene for atrazine resistance identified in waterhemp

February 23, 2017

Waterhemp has been locked in an arms race with farmers for decades. Nearly every time farmers attack the weed with a new herbicide, waterhemp becomes resistant to it, reducing or eliminating the efficacy of the chemical. ...

Ball-rolling bees reveal complex learning

February 23, 2017

Bumblebees can be trained to score goals using a mini-ball, revealing unprecedented learning abilities, according to scientists at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.