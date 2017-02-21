Critters, plants and waste offer a more sustainable supply of catalysts

February 22, 2017

From earthworm guts to mining waste, scientists are exploring a wide range of new sources of catalysts that could help us make medicines, fuels and electronics in a more sustainable way. The cover story in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, reports on the search.

Stephen K. Ritter, a senior correspondent at C&EN, notes that humans have used nature's catalysts dating back thousands of years, starting with enzymes from yeast to make bread, cheese, beer and wine. But in the 1970s, the advent of modern biotechnology allowed industry to shift from traditional animal and plant sources of enzymes to that could make the substances cheaper with higher purity and efficiency. The Earth's metals and minerals can also catalyze chemical reactions, but these substances from deep within the ground is becoming less economical.

To find new, more sustainable catalysts, scientists are scouring unexpected sources. One team has created an enzyme-packed earthworm powder that can help produce the blood-thinning medicine warfarin. As an alternative to underground mining for metals and minerals, researchers are sifting through above-ground possibilities. Agromining, for example, involves plants that take up high levels of metals from soil and water that can later be harvested and processed. The search could also help get rid of traditional mining waste, which itself contains recoverable minerals.

Explore further: Future miners could harvest metal from plants

More information: "A more natural approach to catalysts," cen.acs.org/articles/95/i8/natural-approach-catalysts.html

Related Stories

Future miners could harvest metal from plants

September 25, 2014

(Phys.org) —Future generations of miners could harvest metals from trees, capitalizing on the ability of some plants to isolate and accumulate metals in their shoots.

Panel to discuss deep-sea mining at AAAS Meeting

February 18, 2017

Home to an immense diversity of marine life, the deep ocean also contains valuable minerals with metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, manganese, zinc, and gold, and rare-earth elements used in electronic technology like ...

Biochemistry: combining two catalytic worlds

October 19, 2016

Chemical and biological catalysts tend to require very different reaction conditions, making their combination challenging. Researchers of the Ruhr-Universität Bochum have succeeded in taking this hurdle by using a special ...

Recommended for you

Chemists improve batteries for renewable energy storage

February 21, 2017

Because the sun doesn't always shine, solar utilities need a way to store extra charge for a rainy day. The same goes for wind power facilities, since the wind doesn't always blow. To take full advantage of renewable energy, ...

Uranium from seawater factors into nuclear power

February 20, 2017

Trace amounts of uranium exist in seawater, but efforts to extract that critical ingredient for nuclear power have produced insufficient quantities to make it a viable source for those countries that lack uranium mines. A ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.