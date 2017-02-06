Biotech industry blasts 'misguided' Trump travel ban

February 7, 2017

Bosses of more than 150 US biotech companies Tuesday criticised US President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries, saying the sector stood to lose talented workers and its global dominance.

The United States is the world's greatest developer of , a position reached by being able "to attract the best talent, wherever it is found," they wrote in a letter to science journal Nature Biotechnology.

"At a stroke, the new administration has compromised years of investment in this national treasure," reads the missive.

The letter bears the signatures of 166 founders and leaders of pharma and biotech companies such as Biogen, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Incyte, along with research institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

The US relies on researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs and business executives from all over the world, wrote the group.

"They discover and develop therapies that drive US biomedical innovation and deliver new medicines to patients, not only in America but also across the globe."

A 2014 study, the letter said, found that 52 percent of the 69,000 biomedical researchers in the United States were foreign-born.

"The United States has led the world in medicine production for decades, not only because of its ability to finance drug discovery, but also because, more than any other country, the United States represents opportunity regardless of borders, gender, race, sexual orientation or political cast," they wrote.

Now, foreign-born colleagues in America are fearful of the future, and those abroad employed by US-based companies were cancelling trips.

The actions taken by the Trump administration "were poorly conceived and implemented," the letter continued. "They have raised deep fears and concerns across the biotech industry."

"If this misguided policy is not reversed, America is at risk of losing its leadership position in one of its most important sectors."

The move will "slow the fight against the many diseases that afflict us," wrote the group, with resultant economic losses for the United States.

A US appeals court was set to hold a hearing on Tuesday over President Trump's controversial travel ban, which the government is defending as a "lawful exercise" of his authority.

The White House on Monday urged the court to reinstate the ban in the interests of national security three days after a federal judge barred enforcement of the controversial measure in a high-stakes case that looks increasingly likely to be settled by the US Supreme Court.

Explore further: Apple, Google, Uber join fight against Trump travel ban

More information: blogs.nature.com/tradesecrets/2017/02/07/us-immigration-order-strikes-against-biotech

rderkis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
32% of the jobs in silicon valley go to foreign workers. White, red, Black and Brown people of all nationalities but American.

It seems to me that since the technology they create puts people out of work, the SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE thing to do is retrain those displaced AMERICAN workers (White, red, Black, Brown people) to fill those specialized jobs.

But no they want highly skilled people at wages that are lower than Americans with those specialties would take. Hence foreign workers fill jobs that should go to Americans of all heritages.

No racism involved here just nationalism. "America first in America"
rderkis
not rated yet 55 minutes ago
Just out of curiosity, I wonder what the turnover rate of the people in these jobs are, that a temporary ban would hurt those companies so? And why the reason for such a great turnover. I realize that as a company grows it needs more people but it seems like many more people are needed than just growth accounts for.

