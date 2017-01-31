India's techies fear US crackdown on high-skilled visas

February 5, 2017

Indian student Sunny Nair has always dreamt of working for a technology giant in the United States but fears that President Donald Trump will crush his life ambition.

The 19-year-old worries that Trump's crackdown on immigration will include restrictions on so-called H-1B visas, which India's IT sector uses to send thousands of highly-skilled workers to America every year.

Analysts say the issue also threatens to sour Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's burgeoning relationship. The leaders have extended mutual invitations to visit their respective countries but are heading for a clash on visas.

"I had always dreamt about going to the US and working for a major company like Infosys but now all that will change," Nair told AFP despondently before trudging into class.

The aspiring techie had planned to head to the United States for further study next year after completing his bachelor's degree in engineering at the Don Bosco Institute of Technology in Mumbai.

He hoped that would help land him the opportunity of a lifetime at one of India's top information technology exporting firms, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) or Wipro.

But Trump has pledged to prioritise jobs for Americans. Shares in India's three largest tech firms took a hit this week after White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested that presidential and congressional action could be taken on H-1B visas as "part of a larger immigration reform effort".

Three bills have been introduced to Congress which reportedly seek to restructure the H-1B visa programme, including one that would raise the salary threshold, making it more expensive for Indian firms to send employees to America.

Scores of high-profile Indians, including Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, have followed a well-trodden path from Indian IT institutes to a master's degree in America before landing a plum job in Silicon Valley.

Nair is now anxiously plotting a different road map for his future.

"(Restrictions)... would be a major negative decision by Trump and would mean fewer international opportunities so my goals have shifted drastically now. I am looking at other venues for my future studies like Canada and Europe instead of USA," he said.

Government concerns

India's IT outsourcing industry is worth around $108 billion, according to industry body NASSCOM, the National Association of Software and Services Companies, with almost four million people employed in the sector.

Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar said restrictions would create uncertainty and leave US businesses short of the skilled workers they need.

"It's a myth that these workers replace American workers," he told AFP.

"Given that there aren't enough people with the qualifications to fill these jobs, two things can happen—these jobs can remain unfilled or companies can ship these jobs overseas. Neither is a good thing for the US."

India's IT sector has become a boom industry in recent years with companies, especially in developed nations, subcontracting work to firms such as TCS, taking advantage of the country's skilled English-speaking workforce.

It makes more than $60 billion alone from the American market, providing IT and engineering services to major US businesses.

The United States offers 85,000 H-1B visas every year, most of which are snapped up by Indian outsourcers whose employees fill a skill gap in US engineering. Applications are vastly oversubscribed and are allocated via a lottery system.

Industry experts say any clampdown would force Indian tech titans to radically rethink their business models.

"Indian IT firms may start focusing on Asia-Pacific and expand their businesses here instead of in the US," D.D. Mishra, an analyst at technology research company Gartner told AFP.

Infosys has said it is looking into reducing its dependency on visas to stay competitive, while worried software executives are due to travel to the US later this month to press their case with lawmakers.

Tech Mahindra CEO C.P Gurnani told AFP there would certainly be an impact, adding: "It is unfortunate that we are talking about protectionism and creating artificial trade barriers in the age of globalisation."

"(Any) restriction is always a concern and we hope that the Trump administration will take into consideration all factors, before making any decision," he added.

A spokesman for India's external affairs ministry said earlier this week that New Delhi had conveyed India's "interests and concerns" to "senior levels" in the US administration and Congress.

rderkis
1 / 5 (3) 16 hours ago
Wow, do you think it's right to steal India's best and brightest minds? India is still a third world country in terms of middle class population wealth. If they are to prosper they need those people right there in India.

Their best and brightest people are their natural resource. By allowing and encouraging their brightest people to come over here we are doing the same thing as if we were stealing oil reserves from another country.

I am sure many of you anti Trump fans must agree, steeling from other nations is a terrible act.
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (2) 16 hours ago
Well, as the article says: If they can't go to Silicon vlley then they'll go somewhere else.

And if US tech companies will be unable to fill their openings they'll go somewhere else, too (taking the few jobs that americans fill there with them).

But I'm sure genius Trump thought of that when he promised to create jobs, right?
antigoracle
5 / 5 (1) 16 hours ago
Wow, do you think it's right to steal India's best and brightest minds? India is still a third world country in terms of middle class population wealth. If they are to prosper they need those people right there in India.

Wait, the Orange-utan in Chief is taking the US into worse than third world status. But, at least you'll have a "beautiful" wall.
LOL.
gkam
3 / 5 (4) 16 hours ago
We want these folk. "American Exceptionalism" is the fact we get the best folk from other nations.

How did we wind up with such a fool in charge? Who were the goobers who got fooled again by the right-wingers? It was Reagan, who tripled the National Debt, then the Bush Boys who put us into Eternal Wars.

Now we have Trump, killing 60 years of international relations and progress in society.

They haven't even paid for their Bush Wars yet.
rderkis
1 / 5 (3) 15 hours ago
Well, as the article says: If they can't go to Silicon vlley then they'll go somewhere else.


So your answer to this we should steal the oil for ourselfs, because if we don't someone else will?
And it was OK we stole the land from the Indians because someone else would have anyway?

I agree with you thiefs lets steal the land, oil, and brightest people from nations that can't stop us. :-)

/q/ But, at least you'll have a "beautiful" wall.
Yes, and we the people love him back for it.

You do realize for whatever reason you want to dream up the terrorists want to kill hundreds if not thousands of us, right?
I ask you if they succeed, what will happen to the judge that threw out the travel ban and all of you eccentric left wingers, in the eyes of the people. You will be forced to crawl under a rock and you will be generations digging your way out.
rderkis
1 / 5 (3) 15 hours ago

eccentric left wingers, in the eyes of the people. You will be forced to crawl under a rock and you will be generations digging your way out.

And if they don't succeed Trump will get the credit. You have placed yourself's in lose/lose scenario. And I mean it's possible you will lose big time.
gkam
2.3 / 5 (3) 14 hours ago
I think rderkis does not care about India. He just wants to find ways to justify the Trump Offense Against Humanity.

Trump will be gone in less than one year.

BTW, I fear the religious nuts in our Bible Belt as much as those in other places, . . and right-wingers such as Dylan Roof and Buford Furrow and Steve Bannon.
gkam
1 / 5 (2) 14 hours ago
Those immigrants are the basis of "American Exceptionalism". It does not refer to us, the spoiled folk born here, but those who have the guts to start over in a foreign land.

We get the best here, . . . unless we reject them.
rderkis
1 / 5 (1) 14 hours ago
We get the best here, . . . unless we reject them.


There you are barging about Trump again. :-)

I think rderkis does not care about India.

So how does that mater as far as truth is concerned?
Your a thief of other countries wealth when it suites you and you hide behind VARY bad reasoning, if it's reasoning at all.

BTW, I fear the religious nuts in our Bible Belt as much as those in other places, . . and right-wingers such as Dylan Roof and Buford Furrow and Steve Bannon.


What don't you fear? You have told us time and time again "The Sky Is Falling, THE SKY IS FALLING!"
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 13 hours ago
So your answer to this we should steal the oil for ourselfs

This isn't about oil.

Well educated people go where they find jobs. If they can no longer find them in the US then they'll go elsewhere. Jobs pay taxes. The taxes they pay will then be paid somewhere else (Canada, Europe, wherever)

But jobs also have to put out products that will be bought. India doesn't have a huge consumer base capable of affording the high tech products these people put out. So making them all stay in India also isn't a solution. There's no 'stealing' involved, here, as their services aren't needed at home.

You do realize for whatever reason you want to dream up the terrorists want to kill hundreds if not thousands of us, right?

Ya know, if you didn't go around plundering their natural resources by military force they might not. Every bomb you drop kills a father/husband/brother/sister/wife/mother of someone. That someone might want revenge. Ever thought of that?
rderkis
1 / 5 (3) 13 hours ago
This isn't about oil.
Well educated people go where they find jobs. If they can no longer find them in the US then they'll go elsewhere. Jobs pay taxes. The taxes they pay will then be paid somewhere else (Canada, Europe, wherever)


It's about time you quite rationalizing why it's wrong to steal Afghan's oil ant the native American's land but OK to steal a resource more valuable than oil or land.
This undeniably makes you a hypocrite!.
gkam
2.3 / 5 (3) 13 hours ago
Hey, derkis, argue the points but stop the name-calling.

And learn how to spell "matter", "you're", "countries'", "suits", and "VERY"

rderkis
3 / 5 (2) 13 hours ago
Hey, derkis, argue the points but stop the name-calling.
And learn how to spell "matter", "you're", "countries'", "suits", and "VERY"


Wow, don't get so mad! Everybody's a hypocrite in one way or another. Yours just happens to be justifications for stealing from other countries.

Good catch on the spelling. Perhaps that will mask the truth. :-)
Or at least sooth your bruised ego after a painful fact you were forced to face.
gkam
12 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
rderkis
2.3 / 5 (3) 12 hours ago
Yeah, that's it. The word is "soothe".

:-) Feel betterx? Oops was that misspelled?
rderkis
not rated yet 10 hours ago
gkam why were you censored? I read it and it was directed at me, and it was certainly not the worst thing you ever wrote.
antigoracle
5 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
Trump loves rderkis, they make Amurika great.
https://www.youtu...&t=9
rderkis
5 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
I think the moderator needs to understand somthing. I have my two dogs and I ended up with my sons family's 2 dogs. When they were forced to move to silicon valley. We are talking BIG BIG dogs. The neighbor that lives behind me has 3 dogs. They run up and down the fence growling and snapping at each other till it sounds like they would literately tear each other apart. It is what I call "Fence Fighting" (It is just a game they play)
The other day the neighbors, dogs dug under the fence and they were all running around frolicking and playing together like the were best friends.

That's the way we are here. I am grateful for gkam because no mater our disagreements he makes me reevaluate my beliefs, In other words he helps keep us all honest no mater how crazy he/me sounds.
rderkis
1 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
Trump loves rderkis, they make Amurika great.


Thank you! high praise coming from you!
There has never been a U.S. president that I would be ashamed of knowing personalty. They have all achieved personal greatness, none of us on here will ever come close to.

Oh, I have great disagreements with some of them but they are ALL worth my utmost respect.
barakn
5 / 5 (2) 10 hours ago
Their best and brightest people are their natural resource. By allowing and encouraging their brightest people to come over here we are doing the same thing as if we were stealing oil reserves from another country.

I am sure many of you anti Trump fans must agree, steeling from other nations is a terrible act. -rderkis

Typical conservative, rderkis thinks that dark-skinned people are property owned by one country or another.
rderkis
not rated yet 9 hours ago
/q]Typical conservative, rderkis thinks that dark-skinned people are property owned by one country or another.

I hate to burst your bubble but I am a black man, a Democrat and a member of a strong labor union. It's a shame you don't know what your talking about, again.
But I did vote for Trump. :-)
boomchakaforever
1 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
India's geniuses should stay in their country to help make their country great rather than travel to the U.S. to help make America great. Maybe part of the reason India is not so great is because their best citizens leave. And part of the reason the U.S. keeps falling in the Maths and Sciences is because they don't need to educate their own citizens when they can bring in the best and brightest of other countries.
rderkis
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Maybe part of the reason India is not so great is because their best citizens leave.


I think it's a big part of the reason. It's kind of like bringing the interpreters and other of Afghan's finest over here.
Where would we be if during the revolutionary war when France helped us, they would have taken
John Adams, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Robert Treat Paine, Elbridge Gerry
George Clymer ,Benjamin Franklin etc. to go to France to live?
gkam
3 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
Those men were free to go, if they wanted.

And we do not take their citizens, they want to come. Are you against freedom?
rderkis
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Yes! Try to use your freedom to kill me and my family and you will find yourself in over your head. If you are free to do what you want, try robbing a bank. Obviously regardless of what you think, freedom has it's limits.
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 2 hours ago
What don't you fear? You have told us time and time again "The Sky Is Falling, THE SKY IS FALLING!"
I keep telling you psychopaths dont feel anything.

"This lack of "soul quality" makes them very efficient "machines." They can... imitate the words of emotion, but over time, it becomes clear that their words do not match their actions. They are the type of person who can claim that they are devastated by grief who then attend a party "to forget." The problem is: they really DO forget."

-george is play-acting to get a rise out of you.
rderkis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I am a psychopath. But I know God exists! And with God's help a man can overcome ANY evil. Including the one that lives inside himself.

