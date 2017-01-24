Video: What might Trump mean for chemistry?

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the U.S. While much was said about a variety of topics during the presidential campaign, little was said about science. This leaves uncertainty around how the new administration will deal with science and how its approach will impact chemistry, research funding, trade policy and more.
The latest Speaking of Chemistry video, produced by ACS' weekly newsmagazine Chemical & Engineering News, takes on this uncertainty by looking into how the emerging Trump administration policies might affect chemistry, the central science:
Explore further: Trump signals big shift on energy, climate policies
rderkis
For 200 years journalists have been our guiding star. Showing us the truth and pointing the way to freedom with integrity.
Now however they have changed.
If you listen to the journalists, they cause uncertainty for the whole country with their rumors, innuendos and half-truths. It would be better if the journalists just came out and told us that "They want the overthrow of the United States Government or the assassination of our President"
Our perhaps the journalists are just trying to cause trouble to create a story.
In the 60s when I was a kid there were protests against concrete ideas. Example " The Vietnamese war".
Now journalists have used the power of the press to create protests about things that might happen based on the rumors they spread. You and the other Journalists should be ashamed of yourselves for using such great power in such a careless way.
gkam
Meanwhile, the need to lie is now apparent with the statement of inauguration attendance and the reliance on "alternative facts".
What are you going to do about this liar? Who controls him now?
When Pootioe and Rumpy have their inevitable falling-out, will the Trump Wars be nuclear?
rderkis
So gkam, I ask you before what do you want, the assassination of our President or the overthrow of the United States Government?
Perhaps you would like to see/help him fail, just so you could say you were right even if it means sabotaging the rest of the nations ideas by causing unrest and fear.
THE SKY IS FALLING, THE SKY IS FALLING!
gkam
rderkis
Of course they are. Where do you think they get their news?
And where do you think the majority of Americans get their news?
gkamJan 23, 2017
snoosebaum
rderkis
Now gkam, you have just shown snoosebaum how to manipulate you with the fear of Putin.
gkam
RT and Breitbart are two of the outlets used by the Russians.
rderkis
gkam
That was Bush, . . and Cheney, those two draft-dodging cowards who sent our sons and daughters to become killers so we could get Iraq's oil.
That's the only chemistry this administration cares about.
rderkis
So let me get this straight. I know your not a hypocrite. So how do you get on without using any of that oil?
Wars have been fought for over 5,000 years for natural resources. While peaceful trade is great, war has been a survival tactic of human beings since Cain and Able.
BTW Oil is used for asphalt and road oil, and feed stocks for making the chemicals, plastics, and synthetic materials that are in nearly everything we use today. Many of the drugs you take use petroleum products.
gkam
Oil should be saved for those feedstocks, not burned and turned into AGW.
jonesdave
Don't know. Let's set fire to the b***ard, and find out.
gkam
We have too many gun nuts.
Benni
............Jonesy carrying on like the foul mouthed pig that he is. You have just advocated a threat for carrying out violence against our President.
This is a website for the advocacy of Science, not the assassination of heads of State as you just have. Whatever legitimacy you ever thought you had as an advocate for the advancement of Science is totally negated with you advocacy of violence against anybody. Take your your elitest dictatorial behavior & return to living sitting in that armchair in your mother's basement filling up on potato chips.
Let's see how fast Schneibo gets here to give you a 1 or a 5, or anything at all, and how fast the MODERATOR deletes your sick post.
snoosebaumJan 24, 2017
Benni
Story Title Date Rank By
Video: What might Trump mean for chemistry? January 24, 2017, 1:59 pm 5 gkam
Ok, gkam, you've signed onto being just another pathetic piece of human debris just like Jonesy. We know where you live and so does the Secret Service & the FBI. These posts have already been referred along with domicile data.
Benni
Your postings here have a plethora of data mining potential, as well as anything you have ever posted elsewhere. Law enfrorcement will find out who you are for publicly advocating the assassination of President Trump. This website will be obligated to turn over all relevant information about submissions of your personal details.
gkam
I want nobody hurt, . . . unlike you.
Violence only begets more violence. Maybe if you had served instead of me, . . .
gkam
He is our own Kim Jong Trump.
Benni
You're not believable only because you thought it would be the height of being cute to make this statement: "unlike you".
I have made relevant Law Enforcement referrals, now the chips will fall where they may.
Benni
......and rather than recant your abysmally sick 5 Star upvote for Jonesy's advocacy of violence against President Donald Trump, you double down on it with more display of derisive rhetoric.......you simply don't know when or how to SHUT UP do you? Hey, Ghosty, you around?
gkam
Listen, I do not think Trump is a legitimate president, but I want nobody hurt for any reason.
Stop saying that.
Benni, I was going to apologize for the clicking error, but you made such a Big Deal out of it, .
It is interesting to see you come apart like that, and do whatever you can to hurt others.
gkam
https://www.thegu...ve-facts
Benni
snoosebaum
https://c1.static...8d_b.jpg
Benni
Chutzpah as appropriately pointing out one of the most derisive characters to show up here, exceeded only by jonesdave & his advocacy.
jonesdave
Not my president. And the guy is a f***wit. End of story. What would you have me do? Lose 30 IQ points, and become American?
jonesdave
Hey, Benni: Have I ever told you that you are a complete tosser? If not, consider it done.
jonesdave
F**k off. There's a good chap.
Benni
jonesdave
Go f*** yourself, you self-righteous tosspot. Jesus, what a tosser.
jonesdave
Mate, you haven't got a clue where I live. Suffice to say it is somewhere far more educated than where you apparently slum it.
jonesdave
jonesdave
Dickhead. Have you never heard of VPNs? Do you seriously think I post under my own name? My own email address? 'Kin ell, mate, get real.
Benni
Benni
It would be misleading to claim that any security product is a magic bullet. VPN services, while tremendously helpful, are not foolproof. A determined adversary can almost always breach your defenses in one way or another & you've made yourself a target by advocating the assassination of President Donald Trump.
jonesdave
Don't be such a f***wit. Go for it, dear. Tell me what you find. With a VPN and DNSCrypt, good luck with that. And, frankly, who gives a s**t? What, are you the CIA? Protecting the f***wit Trump? Good luck with that as well! Hopefully somebody gets him soon. Tosser.
jonesdave
jonesdave
Seriously, somebody needs to take that country by the scruff of the neck, and give it a good shake. Trump is just making them into a laughing stock. Confirming all our beliefs. Get a grip, America. We can't spend the next x decades just laughing at you.
jonesdave
Who said anything about assassinating the tw*t? I was only advocating setting fire to the f***wit!
EDIT: for experimental reasons only, you understand?
jonesdave
Jeez, what a prat.
gkam
Where do you live?
I am real and not afraid to identify myself and take responsibility for my words.
Who are you, "benni"? Just another anonymous sniper?
jonesdave
Nope. Just another scientifically illiterate gobshite.
gkam
antigoracle
snoosebaumJan 24, 2017
antigoracle
LOL.
gskam sans hat since he's already a dick head..
rderkis
It is said Putin is trying to cause unrest and dissatisfaction with our government. Do you suppose they are trying to help him? I guess that is not the point they ARE helping him.
gkam
You "WMD!" suckers got fooled again, didn't you?
This time it was by Putin!
Who is next to fool you emotionally-vulnerable goobers?
gkam
rderkis
gkam
We have an illegitimate government in the White House, and it must be removed.
The law will help us do it.
snoosebaum
gkam
Then they give us the Bush Crime Family who made Halliburton and Blackwater rich by mass killings for oil in the Bush Wars.
Now we have a stooge, an unwitting agent of the Russians in office. Emotionally unstable, he is liable to say and do anything without any sense of consequences.
He is the Ultimate Conservative, too-rich, uneducated, rash, and emotionally-vulnerable to slights.
He is a ticking nuclear weapon.
snoosebaum
gkam
You and Putin and Comey.
We will never let you forget it, like we did with The Reagan Debts and the endless Bush Wars.
Will the Trump Wars be nuclear?
snoosebaum
https://www.armst...-russia/
https://www.armst...romises/
https://www.armst...or-what/
gkam
What is your argument?
BTW, the police have arrested six journalists for covering the inauguration protests.
https://www.thegu...n-unrest
Did you see "1984" is back on the best-seller list?
Sit back and watch how Trumpy increases our freedoms - to "believe" whatever is handy.
And suppress all others.
snoosebaum
from somewhere;
''Our culture is not controlled by censorship, but by pleasure. Although it may sound far-fetched and conspiratorial, I believe that television has assumed the qualities of an addictive drug, reducing our capacities to think rationally, and also altering the way we view reality and perceive the significance of information.''
= msm - which u have absorbed too much of
TheGhostofOtto1923
In the same vein he thinks we would believe that his shrinks down at the VA would be monitoring what his fellow posters here are saying about him.
ahaahaaa the NSA has first class moron filter algorithms now you moron.