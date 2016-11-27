November 27, 2016

Trump Tower becomes 'Dump Tower' on Google Maps

Someone renamed Donald Trump's midtown Manhattan building on Google Maps, and the new moniker isn't very flattering.

Instead of Trump Tower, it was briefly renamed "Dump Tower."

Users of the began noticing the new name for the Fifth Avenue building on Saturday and some took to social media to report it.

Trump, the Republican president-elect, has not yet commented on it. Trump has been using Trump Tower as his transition headquarters.

A Google spokeswoman told The Associated Press that the company has changed the name back to its original.

The spokeswoman said user contributions help provide an up-to-date map, but also occasionally lead to inaccuracies.

