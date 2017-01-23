Sequencing poisonous mushrooms to potentially create medicine

January 24, 2017 by Igor Houwat, Jonathan Walton, Layne Cameron
Sequencing poisonous mushrooms to potentially create medicine
A team of Michigan State University scientists has genetically sequenced two species of poisonous mushrooms, discovering that they can theoretically produce billions of compounds through one molecular assembly line. Credit: By G.L. Kohuth

A team of Michigan State University scientists has genetically sequenced two species of poisonous mushrooms, discovering that they can theoretically produce billions of compounds through one molecular assembly line. This may open the door to efficiently tackling some lethal diseases.

The study, published in the journal BMC Genomics, reveals the DNA of two Amanita mushrooms, which are responsible for the majority of fatal mushroom poisonings.

The team will focus on the "Death Cap," which grows all over the West Coast and Europe, and the "Destroying Angel," native to Michigan.

"We actually did a partial DNA sequence of the two mushrooms 10 years ago," said Jonathan Walton, professor at the MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory and co-lead author. "As sequencing has gotten faster and cheaper, we were able to complete the project recently."

As Walton expected, the data revealed the genes responsible for producing several of the known harmful poisons, which come in the form of small, ring-shaped molecules called .

"Because cyclic peptides lack any free ends, it is hard for our bodies to latch on to them in order to digest them or to repel them," Walton said. "So the peptides enter our blood streams and target our cells very easily, very precisely."

To their surprise, Walton and colleagues found mushrooms have the potential to synthesize many more cyclic peptides than previously known, potentially in the billions, through one molecular production platform. The researchers have already discovered three previously unknown cyclic peptides based on patterns in the newly discovered DNA sequence.

Walton can already picture using cyclic peptides' laser-like ability to penetrate human cells for medicinal uses, noting that only a few mushroom peptides are poisonous to people.

"Imagine you have 10 different Lego bricks," Walton said.

"There are so many ways you can put them together. Cyclic peptides are assembled just like Legos, each one made of 8-10 out of a total of 20 possible amino acids. If you scramble these components, you can synthesize a huge number of these molecules in the lab through that one molecular platform."

Until now, however, the only studies done with this type of mushroom extracts have looked for conditions that kill mammals.

"Yet, many cyclic peptides are already known to be important drugs against tuberculosis, drug-resistant Staphylococcus and cancer. By harnessing the Amanita system, we can imagine a less crude and potentially more effective way to synthesize a large pool of new compounds, which we can test for potential pharmaceutical uses."

Explore further: A poisonous cure

Related Stories

A poisonous cure

December 4, 2014

Take two poisonous mushrooms, and call me in the morning. While no doctor would ever write this prescription, toxic fungi may hold the secrets to tackling deadly diseases.

Cyclic opioid peptides

July 13, 2016

Peptide based drug candidates are being discovered at an increasingly rapid pace as therapeutics for many diseases and pain management. . For decades the opioid receptors have been an attractive therapeutic target for pain ...

Computers learn to recognize molecules that can enter cells

November 15, 2016

A team of researchers from UCLA and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign originally set out to discover and design antimicrobial peptides—short chains of amino acids that can kill bacteria by punching holes in ...

The deadly toxin acrolein has a useful biological role

June 1, 2016

Scientists from RIKEN in Japan have discovered that acrolein—a toxic substance produced in cells during times of oxidative stress—in fact may play a role in preventing the process of fibrillation, an abnormal clumping ...

Recommended for you

Getting by with a little help from their friends

January 25, 2017

After big winter storms, clumps of kelp forests often wash ashore along the Southern California coast. Contrary to the devastation these massive piles of seaweed might indicate, new research suggests the kelp may rebound ...

Switching between freezing and flight

January 25, 2017

Andreas Lüthi and his group at the FMI have identified two types of neurons in the amygdala, each of which generates a distinct fear response – freezing or flight. In addition, these two cell types interact, thus creating ...

Genome secrets of elusive human malaria species revealed

January 25, 2017

The genomes of the two least common species of human malaria parasites are revealed today in Nature by a team of scientists from the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and their international collaborators. These sequences will ...

When it comes to predators, size matters

January 25, 2017

Marine reserves play an important role in sustaining ecosystem diversity and abundance. Their presence enables certain species to return to a natural size structure, which enables predators to control destructive prey.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.