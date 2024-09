BMC Genomics is an open access, peer-reviewed journal that considers articles on all aspects of genome-scale analysis, functional genomics, and proteomics. It is journal policy to publish work deemed by peer reviewers to be a coherent and sound addition to scientific knowledge and to put less emphasis on interest levels, provided that the research constitutes a useful contribution to the field.

Publisher BioMed Central Website http://www.biomedcentral.com/bmcgenomics/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA