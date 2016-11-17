Safety codes can lead to over-built bridges, higher building costs

January 25, 2017
Safety codes can lead to over-built bridges, higher building costs
Student Peng Zhang traces cracks in the column during a strength test in UBC Okanagan's Applied Laboratory for Advanced Materials and Structures. Credit: UBC Okanagan

A recent study by researchers at UBC's Okanagan campus examined a variety of bridge types along with design requirements under the Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code. The study concludes that while bridges are being built to withstand the force of an earthquake—the bridges are being overbuilt and driving up unnecessary construction expenses.

At the design stage, engineers determine a bridge's seismic performance and predict damages—if an earthquake occurs—by calculating strains the material can withstand, explains UBC professor Shahria Alam. They must also make calculations for the probable post-earthquake functionality of the bridge.

"We've determined it's very unnecessary to design a structure with that much reinforcement," says Alam, the study's author. "The code calls for a lot of material and the size of the columns and beams are simply too large."

Alam, who teaches civil engineering at UBC's Okanagan campus, explains there are a lot of materials that go into bridges, and for years the common thought has been to add more steel reinforcement to make them stronger. However, his research and structural testing in his lab and on a bridge pier in the Lower Mainland, is telling a different story.

Under Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code, load, durability and seismic design—how movement during an earthquake will be dispersed within the structure so it will remain standing—are all part of the basics when bridges are planned.

"Public safety is the most important aspect and we have to build structures so they do not collapse during an earthquake," he says. "What we're saying now is that we should be building structures that not only save lives, but we should also be saving the structure itself."

Safety codes can lead to over-built bridges, higher building costs
Test leader Mosharef Hossain, right, along with fellow UBC engineering student Rashedul Kabir, left, carefully inspect a concrete column after it has been put through a lengthy shake test at UBC Okanagan's Applied Laboratory for Advanced Materials and Structures. Credit: UBC Okanagan

As part of their research, Alam and his team have been testing reinforced, and post-tensioned bridge piers, in the Applied Laboratory for Advanced Materials and Structures (ALAMS) on UBC's Okanagan campus. Alam's team tested the seismic performance of such structural elements.

"We've proposed target residual drift-based criteria for performance-based seismic of bridges that have self-centering capability," says Alam. "It is very expensive to build a to a certain standard, and then you cannot afford to demolish and replace it. Hence, new structural systems can be designed by following the proposed guideline. Thus, engineers can build almost damage free bridges even after a major ."

Explore further: New 'smart metal' technology to keep bridge operational in next big quake

Related Stories

Terrorist-resistant bridge is developed

January 26, 2006

A University at Buffalo engineer has developed a "multi-hazard" design that he said makes bridges more resistant to terrorist attacks and earthquakes.

Risk modeling for bridges simulates multihazard scenarios

January 29, 2014

(Phys.org) —Flood and earthquake. Either one of these natural hazards, if severe enough, can topple a highway bridge. Accordingly, bridges are designed and built to withstand both types of trauma. But what happens when ...

New research shows how old tyres can support bridges

June 10, 2016

Bridge structures suffer from soil movements and warp that can lead to structure damages and collapses but new research has shown that using a material made from discarded tyres can double the resilience of these structures.

Recommended for you

Your (social media) votes matter

January 24, 2017

When Tim Weninger conducted two large-scale experiments on Reddit - otherwise known as "the front page of the internet" - back in 2014, the goal was to better understand the ripple effects of malicious voting behavior and ...

Protective wear inspired by fish scales

January 24, 2017

They started with striped bass. Over a two-year period the researchers went through about 50 bass, puncturing or fracturing hundreds of fish scales under the microscope, to try to understand their properties and mechanics ...

'Droneboarding' takes off in Latvia

January 22, 2017

Skirted on all sides by snow-clad pine forests, Latvia's remote Lake Ninieris would be the perfect picture of winter tranquility—were it not for the huge drone buzzing like a swarm of angry bees as it zooms above the solid ...

Singapore 2G switchoff highlights digital divide

January 22, 2017

When Singapore pulls the plug on its 2G mobile phone network this year, thousands of people could be stuck without a signal—digital have-nots left behind by the relentless march of technology.

Making AI systems that see the world as humans do

January 19, 2017

A Northwestern University team developed a new computational model that performs at human levels on a standard intelligence test. This work is an important step toward making artificial intelligence systems that see and understand ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.