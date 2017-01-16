January 16, 2017

Computational modeling reveals anatomical distribution of drag on downhill skiers

by University of Tsukuba

Computational modeling reveals anatomical distribution of drag on downhill skiers
Credit: AI-generated image (disclaimer)

Minimizing air resistance and friction with snow is key to elite performance in downhill skiing. Experiments in wind tunnels have revealed the total drag experienced by skiers, but have not provided precise data on which parts of the body cause the most air resistance when adopting the full-tuck position.

A new study published in the European Journal of Physics reports the findings of a research team at the University of Tsukuba that established a new computational modeling approach that provides precise 3-D data on , vortex formation, and lift around a skier's body. This has expected utility for designing better ski equipment and determining the ideal posture to adopt during skiing.

As downhill skiers can exceed speeds of 120 km/h, they are subjected to high levels of air resistance, and must adopt a tuck position to reduce this. However, at elite levels, where podium places can be separated by hundredths of a second, miniscule differences in air resistance can be extremely important, so much effort has been expended on modeling and reducing this.

The University of Tsukuba team has advanced this field of study by establishing a novel approach to computational modeling of air flow alongside wind tunnel experiments. Wind tunnel experiments using a mannequin provided total drag data at different air flow speeds, which were used to validate the computer simulations. In the novel computer simulations, a type of computational fluid dynamics analysis called the lattice Boltzmann method was applied, in which a 3-D grid was created to model air flow at and around the surface of the skier's body.

Computational modeling reveals anatomical distribution of drag on downhill skiers
Flow visualisation of dominant vortex structure of the full-tuck posture of the downhill skier at a flow speed of 40 m/s. Red: counterclockwise vortexes, Blue: clockwise vortexes, viewed from the back. Credit: University of Tsukuba

"The lattice Boltzmann method allowed us to identify regions of low air flow and places where vortices of air flow formed," study coauthor Sungchan Hong says. "Because of the precision of this simulation, in contrast to , we could show that the head, upper arms, upper legs, and thighs are particular sources of drag."

The validity of the results was supported by the high correlation between the empirical results of total drag on the skier mannequin in a and corresponding data in the .

"Now we know which parts of the body have the greatest effects of slowing a skier down, we can design equipment to reduce the associated with this, and also suggest small changes to a skier's posture that could increase speed," lead author Takeshi Asai says.

The team intends to extend this work by applying the new approach to various skiing postures adopted during different parts of a race, and by using different models of turbulence to increase the reliability of their results.

More information: Flow visualisation of downhill skiers using the lattice Boltzmann method, European Journal of Physics, DOI: 10.1088/1361-6404/38/2/024002

Provided by University of Tsukuba

Citation: Computational modeling reveals anatomical distribution of drag on downhill skiers (2017, January 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-reveals-anatomical-downhill-skiers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The aerodynamics of speed skiing
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)