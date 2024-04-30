April 30, 2024

Astronomers' simulations support dark matter theory

by Lucas Van Wyk Joel, University of California, Irvine

dark matter
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Computer simulations by astronomers support the idea that dark matter—matter that no one has yet directly detected but which many physicists think must be there to explain several aspects of the observable universe—exists, according to the researchers, who include those at the University of California, Irvine.

The work addresses a fundamental debate in astrophysics—does invisible need to exist to explain how the works the way it does, or can physicists explain how things work based solely on the matter we can directly observe? Currently, many physicists think something like dark matter must exist to explain the motions of stars and galaxies.

"Our paper shows how we can use real, observed relationships as a basis to test two different models to describe the universe," said Francisco Mercado, lead author and recent Ph.D. graduate from the UC Irvine Department of Physics & Astronomy who is now a postdoctoral scholar at Pomona College. "We put forth a powerful test to discriminate between the two models."

The test involved running with both types of matter—normal and dark—to explain the presence of intriguing features measured in real galaxies. The team reported their results in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The features in galaxies the team found "are expected to appear in a universe with dark matter but would be difficult to explain in a universe without it," said Mercado. "We show that such features appear in observations of many real galaxies. If we take these data at face value, this reaffirms the position of the dark matter as the one that best describes the universe we live in."

These features Mercado noted describe patterns in the motions of stars and gas in galaxies that seem to only be possible in a universe with dark matter.

"Observed galaxies seem to obey a tight relationship between the matter we see and the inferred dark matter we detect, so much so that some have suggested that what we call dark matter is really evidence that our theory of gravity is wrong," said co-author James Bullock, professor of physics at UCI and dean of the UCI School of Physical Sciences.

"What we showed is that not only does dark matter predict the relationship, but for many galaxies it can explain what we see more naturally than modified gravity. I come away even more convinced that dark matter is the right model."

The features also appear in observations made by proponents of a dark matter-free universe. "The observations we examined—the very observations where we found these features—were conducted by adherents of dark matter-free theories," said co-author Jorge Moreno, associate professor of physics and astronomy at Pomona College.

"Despite their obvious presence, little-to-no analysis was performed on these features by that community. It took folks like us, scientists working with both regular and dark matter, to start the conversation."

Moreno added that he expects debate within his to follow in the wake of the study, but that there may be room for common ground, as the team also found that such features only appear in their simulations when there is both dark matter and normal matter in the universe.

"As stars are born and die, they explode into supernovae, which can shape the centers of , naturally explaining the existence of these features," said Moreno. "Simply put, the features we examined in observations require both the existence of dark matter and the incorporation of normal-matter physics."

Now that the dark matter model of the universe appears to be the leading one, the next step, Mercado explained, is to see if it remains consistent across a dark matter universe.

"It would be interesting to see if we could use this same relationship to even distinguish between different dark matter models," said Mercado. "Understanding how this relationship changes under distinct dark matter models could help us constrain the properties of dark matter itself."

More information: Francisco J Mercado et al, Hooks & Bends in the radial acceleration relation: discriminatory tests for dark matter and MOND, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stae819

Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by University of California, Irvine

Citation: Astronomers' simulations support dark matter theory (2024, April 30)
New research suggests that our universe has no dark matter
