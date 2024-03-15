March 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New research suggests that our universe has no dark matter

by Bernard Rizk, University of Ottawa

New research suggests that our universe has no dark matter
Angular diameter distance as a function of redshift in CCC+TL and ΛCDM models. Credit: The Astrophysical Journal (2024). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ad1bc6

The current theoretical model for the composition of the universe is that it's made of normal matter, dark energy and dark matter. A new University of Ottawa study challenges this.

A study, published today in The Astrophysical Journal, challenges the current model of the universe by showing that, in fact, it has no room for dark matter.

In , the term "dark matter" describes all that appears not to interact with light or the , or that can only be explained through . We can't see it, nor do we know what it's made of, but it helps us understand how galaxies, planets and stars behave.

Rajendra Gupta, a physics professor at the Faculty of Science, used a combination of the covarying coupling constants (CCC) and "tired light" (TL) theories (the CCC+TL model) to reach this conclusion.

This model combines two ideas—about how the forces of nature decrease over cosmic time and about light losing energy when it travels a long distance. It's been tested and has been shown to match up with several observations, such as about how galaxies are spread out and how light from the has evolved.

This discovery challenges the prevailing understanding of the universe, which suggests that roughly 27% of it is composed of dark matter and less than 5% of , remaining being the dark energy.

Challenging the need for dark matter in the universe

"The study's findings confirm that our previous work ("JWST early universe observations and ΛCDM cosmology") about the age of the universe being 26.7 billion years has allowed us to discover that the universe does not require dark matter to exist," explains Gupta.

"In standard cosmology, the accelerated expansion of the universe is said to be caused by dark energy but is in fact due to the weakening forces of nature as it expands, not due to ."

"Redshifts" refer to when light is shifted toward the red part of the spectrum. The researcher analyzed data from recent papers on the distribution of galaxies at low redshifts and the angular size of the sound horizon in the literature at high redshift.

"There are several papers that question the existence of dark matter, but mine is the first one, to my knowledge, that eliminates its cosmological existence while being consistent with key cosmological observations that we have had time to confirm," says Gupta.

By challenging the need for in the universe and providing evidence for a new cosmological model, this study opens up new avenues for exploring the fundamental properties of the universe.

More information: Rajendra P. Gupta, Testing CCC+TL Cosmology with Observed Baryon Acoustic Oscillation Features, The Astrophysical Journal (2024). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ad1bc6

Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by University of Ottawa

Citation: New research suggests that our universe has no dark matter (2024, March 15) retrieved 15 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-universe-dark.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dynamical dark energy might explain strange 21-cm signal
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neutron Star vs Black hole

3 hours ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

3 hours ago

Eye protection while watching a total solar eclipse

3 hours ago

How do I determine the surface magnitude of a galaxy from a SED?

15 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

21 hours ago

Photographing a solar eclipse with a smartphone (safely)

Mar 13, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (3)