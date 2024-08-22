The University of Ottawa (also known as Université d'Ottawa, Ottawa U, uOttawa, and U of O) is a bilingual, research-intensive, non-denominational, international university in Ottawa, Ontario. It is one of the oldest universities in Canada. It was originally established as the College of Bytown in 1848 by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. Formerly a liberal arts college, it has been teaching pure and applied sciences in both English and French since the 19th century. The institution received university status in 1866 and in 1889 was decreed a pontifical university by Pope Leo XIII. The university has been conferring Bachelor's degrees since 1872, Master's degrees since 1875, and Doctorates since 1888. Saint Paul University is federated with the university and is also located in the city of Ottawa. The enabling legislation is The University of Ottawa Act, 1965. The University of Ottawa is ranked 5th in research-intensity, and 9th in total research funding in Canada. It is a member of the U15, a league of the most research-intensive universities in the country. It is known for its areas of studies in Medicine, Sciences, Law, Political Science and International Affairs.

Address
75 Laurier Ave. East, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Website
http://www.uottawa.ca/

University of Ottawa

Research team designs AI approach to drought zoning in Canada

A recent study by the University of Ottawa and Laval University shows that climate change may cause many areas in Canada to experience significant droughts by the end of the century. In response, the researchers have introduced ...

Environment

Aug 22, 2024

Unveiling 1,200 years of human occupation in Canada's Arctic

A recent study provides new insights into ancient cultures in Canada's Arctic, focusing on Paleo-Inuit and Thule-Inuit peoples over thousands of years. Jules Blais, professor of biology at the University of Ottawa, and a ...

Archaeology

Jul 11, 2024

