The University of Ottawa (also known as Université d'Ottawa, Ottawa U, uOttawa, and U of O) is a bilingual, research-intensive, non-denominational, international university in Ottawa, Ontario. It is one of the oldest universities in Canada. It was originally established as the College of Bytown in 1848 by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. Formerly a liberal arts college, it has been teaching pure and applied sciences in both English and French since the 19th century. The institution received university status in 1866 and in 1889 was decreed a pontifical university by Pope Leo XIII. The university has been conferring Bachelor's degrees since 1872, Master's degrees since 1875, and Doctorates since 1888. Saint Paul University is federated with the university and is also located in the city of Ottawa. The enabling legislation is The University of Ottawa Act, 1965. The University of Ottawa is ranked 5th in research-intensity, and 9th in total research funding in Canada. It is a member of the U15, a league of the most research-intensive universities in the country. It is known for its areas of studies in Medicine, Sciences, Law, Political Science and International Affairs.

Address 75 Laurier Ave. East, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Website http://www.uottawa.ca/

