Founded in 1965, the University of California, Irvine combines the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. Despite this year's unprecedented fiscal challenges, UCI's unyielding commitment to cutting-edge research, teaching, learning and creativity makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that benefits our local, national and global communities in many ways. With nearly 28,000 students, 1,100 faculty members and 9,000 staff, UCI is among the most dynamic campuses in the University of California system. Increasingly a first-choice campus for students, UCI ranks among the top U.S. universities in the number of undergraduate applications and continues to admit freshmen with highly competitive academic profiles. Orange County's largest employer, UCI generates an annual economic impact on the county of $3.9 billion.

Address University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA 92697 Website http://www.uci.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Irvine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

