Founded in 1965, the University of California, Irvine combines the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. Despite this year's unprecedented fiscal challenges, UCI's unyielding commitment to cutting-edge research, teaching, learning and creativity makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that benefits our local, national and global communities in many ways. With nearly 28,000 students, 1,100 faculty members and 9,000 staff, UCI is among the most dynamic campuses in the University of California system. Increasingly a first-choice campus for students, UCI ranks among the top U.S. universities in the number of undergraduate applications and continues to admit freshmen with highly competitive academic profiles. Orange County's largest employer, UCI generates an annual economic impact on the county of $3.9 billion.

Address
University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA 92697
Website
http://www.uci.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Irvine

Research team discovers new property of light

A research team headed by chemists at the University of California, Irvine has discovered a previously unknown way in which light interacts with matter, a finding that could lead to improved solar power systems, light-emitting ...

Optics & Photonics

May 7, 2024

1

227

Astronomers' simulations support dark matter theory

Computer simulations by astronomers support the idea that dark matter—matter that no one has yet directly detected but which many physicists think must be there to explain several aspects of the observable universe—exists, ...

Astronomy

Apr 30, 2024

0

112

Scientists help link climate change to Madagascar's megadrought

A University of California, Irvine-led team reveals a clear link between human-driven climate change and the years-long drought currently gripping southern Madagascar. Their study appears in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.

Earth Sciences

Apr 9, 2024

1

93

