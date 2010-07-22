China develops world's brightest VUV free electron laser research facility

January 13, 2017

A team of Chinese scientists announced on January 13 that they have developed a new bright vacuum ultraviolet FEL light source called the Dalian Coherent Light Source (DCLS), which can deliver the world's brightest FEL light in an energy range from eight to 24 eV.

Vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) light sources are especially useful for sensitive detection of atoms, molecules and clusters. They can also be used to probe valence electronic structures of all kinds of materials.

High-gain, free electron lasers (FEL) provide the brightest light sources from VUV to the X-ray region, levels that conventional laser technology cannot reach.

Recently, a series of high-gain FEL light source facilities in the X-ray and soft X-Ray region have been successfully developed around the world. The LINAC-based Coherent Light Source (LCLS) at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center has given scientists hopes for new scientific discoveries in many frontier research areas. However, no dedicated high-gain VUV FEL facility for basic research has been developed in the world thus far. Led by Prof. YANG Xueming (Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, DICP) and Profs. ZHAO Zhentang and WANG Dong (Shanghai Institute of Applied Source, SINAP), the team of scientists and engineers succeeded in developing the DCLS.

During the last two months, this team has successfully commissioned the new FEL facility operating in both HGHG and SASE. By applying undulator tapering technology in the HGHG mode, a photon flux of 1.4 x 1014 photons per pulse was achieved. The project began in early 2012 and was a close collaboration between research scientists and engineers from DICP and SINAP (Home Institute of the Shanghai Light Source), two CAS institutes.

"VUV FEL light sources have wide applications in the study of basic energy science, chemistry, physics and atmospheric sciences. We expect that the new facility will lead to important scientific discoveries and international scientific collaborations," said YANG Xueming, a member of the CAS.

Explore further: Highest X-ray energy used to probe materials

Related Stories

Breakthrough in sFLASH seeding experiment

June 3, 2015

A team of researchers from DESY, the University of Hamburg and the Technical University of Dortmund has managed to demonstrate seeding by a procedure known as HGHG at the sFLASH test facility in April. "Seeding" is supposed ...

World's First Hard X-ray Laser Achieves 'First Light'

April 21, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- The world's brightest X-ray source sprang to life last week at the U.S. Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. The Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) offers researchers the first-ever ...

Transformational X-ray project takes a step forward

October 3, 2016

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has confirmed the need for a unique source of X-ray light that would produce beams up to 1,000 times brighter than are now possible at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's (Berkeley ...

SLAC scientists create twisted light

September 19, 2013

(Phys.org) —Scientists at SLAC have found a new method to create coherent beams of twisted light – light that spirals around a central axis as it travels. It has the potential to generate twisted light in shorter pulses, ...

Recommended for you

The origin of ultrahigh piezoelectric response

January 10, 2017

All ferroelectric materials possess a property known as piezoelectricity in which an applied mechanical force can generate an electrical current and an applied electrical field can elicit a mechanical response. Ferroelectric ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.