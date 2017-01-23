January 23, 2017

To better understand animals, borrow from human language research, says paper

by Santa Fe Institute

Chimpanzee
Image: Wikipedia.

Humans have a remarkable ability to tailor our speech to our audience. In many cases, these changes can improve communication. For example, humans often change their speaking voices to a higher-pitched "baby talk" when communicating with their young or their pets, and this higher pitch serves to attract and maintain the recipient's attention.

Animals can also adjust their communication based on their audience, but scientists have only a basic understanding of how they do so. A new paper published in the journal Animal Behavior calls for further study of this "audience effect" across (non-human) animal species, by going beyond simple behavioral metrics and instead analyzing animal signals using methods similar to those used in human language research.

Previous studies of animal communication have focused on how audience composition affects the rate of signaling, like how fast a bird tweets or how quickly it signals about a predator, depending on the composition of the audience.

"Through discussions with colleagues, I started seeing differences in how we approach questions of communicating to different audiences when studying non-human , versus how we approach the same questions in humans," says Brittany Coppinger, the study's lead author. Coppinger is pursuing her Ph.D. in psychology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. "For animals, we're asking how the rate of the signal changes, but for humans we're measuring more fine-grained acoustic changes to a signal. Why are these approaches so different?" Coppinger and her coauthors argue that in order to understand audience effects in animals, researchers need to analyze "the fine acoustic structure of signals"— the same approach used to analyze human communication.

"We've seen that animals can change some aspects of their depending on who's in the audience," explains ASU-SFI Center postdoctoral fellow Elizabeth Hobson. "If we can find more evidence for that in animals, what I think is really exciting is that it can show us not just that the animal is responsive to the audience, but that it may be intentionally responsive. Then we can start to experiment to see how animals cognitively process composition and respond accordingly."

More information: Brittany Coppinger et al. Studying audience effects in animals: what we can learn from human language research, Animal Behaviour (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.anbehav.2016.12.020

Journal information: Animal Behavior , Animal Behaviour

Provided by Santa Fe Institute

Citation: To better understand animals, borrow from human language research, says paper (2017, January 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-animals-human-language-paper.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Rehearsing a speech to a virtual audience increases confidence
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)