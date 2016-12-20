December 20, 2016

New technology coordinates drones in team missions

by West Virginia University

New technology coordinates drones in team missions
Marjorie Darrah, professor of mathematics at West Virginia University. Credit: West Virginia University

A West Virginia University mathematics researcher has developed an algorithm to mobilize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in team missions.

The new technology allows a team of UAVs to fly autonomously to complete complex coordinated missions.

"Someone on the ground sets an area to be scanned by the UAVs. Within the area, the person selects different priority points for information-gathering. The algorithm then sets what coordinates are surveyed by which UAVs, and determines a plan for them so that it also covers as much of the area as possible without depleting the battery life," said Marjorie Darrah, whose project is funded by the Army Research Laboratory.

"The technology is not bypassing the , not taking over the flight plan. It is just giving the ground station help to complete a complex mission with three planes at once."

The new genetic algorithm is designed for the Raven, a UAV used by United States military and Special Operations Command as well as military operations in Austria, Estonia, Italy, Denmark, Spain and the Czech Republic.

More than 19,000 Ravens are in service, making them one of the most widely adopted UAV systems in the world. However, they can only be purchased in packages of three. Because they are generally flown individually, this research is an opportunity to use the technology more efficiently.

"(Ravens) are never really used in the capacity of what's at their disposal," Darrah said. "What we've developed can encourage the military to use a piece of add-on software that works along with the ground station."

Military operations typically use UAVs for wide area searches and surveillance, enemy air defense and conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, such as securing a military base or a specific area.

Civilian operations can also utilize UAVs in teams with the genetic algorithm. The team-approach is useful for monitoring biological threats to agriculture, detecting fires, conducting transportation surveillance and managing natural disasters.

Marcela Mera Trujillo, a mathematics graduate student in Darrah's lab, is working to use a similar approach to employ various mapping techniques in another civilian application. She is creating highly detailed, high resolution 3-D maps using multirotors that fly over structures and capture images from many different angles.

"This is an idea (Trujillo) is working on with 4-D Tech Solutions, a small business in Morgantown," Darrah said. "It is a good model for the University to work with government labs and small business. Through a summer internship, Trujillo has helped develop a provisional patent for the 3-D mapping algorithm."

Darrah's research team was featured on the cover of the fall 2016 edition of DSIAC Journal, the Defense Systems Information Analysis Center's quarterly magazine that introduces new technology to all branches of the military within the Department of Defense.

"15 years ago, this (technology) was an idea. Now it's a reality," Darrah said. "Now that we are seeing how the Raven is being used in many countries around the world—it's versatile, hand-launched, robust—we can encourage people to use the technology in new ways."

Provided by West Virginia University

Citation: New technology coordinates drones in team missions (2016, December 20) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-technology-drones-team-missions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Binocular vision-based UAVs autonomous aerial refueling platform—pilots are no longer needed
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)