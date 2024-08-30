West Virginia University (WVU) is a public research university in Morgantown, West Virginia, USA. Other campuses include: West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery and Potomac State College of West Virginia University in Keyser; and a second clinical campus for the University's medical and dental schools at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston. Additionally, WVU Extension Service provides outreach with offices in all of West Virginia's 55 counties. Since 2001, WVU has been governed by the West Virginia University Board of Governors. Enrollment for the Fall 2011 semester was 29,616 for the main campus, while enrollment across all campuses totaled 32,731. The University offers 193 bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and professional degree programs in 15 colleges.

Address Stewart Hall, University Avenue, Morgantown, West Virginia, United States of America 26506 Website http://www.wvu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Virginia_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

