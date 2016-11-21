November 21, 2016

Video: When turkeys explode

by American Chemical Society

There are three times more cooking fires—the most common cause of house fires—on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year. And the thousands of "turkey-fryer explosion" videos on YouTube are a testament to why frozen turkeys and hot oil are an especially dangerous mix.

With the holiday coming up, Reactions teamed up with the District of Columbia Fire Department to explain the chemistry behind grease fires, how they happen and how to avoid them this Thanksgiving.

