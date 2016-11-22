What your choice of smartphone says about you

Credit: Lancaster University

Android users are more honest than iPhone users say psychologists, in a study published this week which is the first to find a link between personality and smartphone type.

Four out of five UK adults now have a smartphone with the market split 50/50 between the two rival operating systems.

Smartphones' connection with our personalities is so marked that psychologists say smartphones have become an extension of ourselves.

Not only can they be personalised to our preferences, but even the type of smartphone reveals clues about who we are.

Researchers gave over 500 smartphone users several questionnaires about themselves and their attitudes towards their mobile phone.

A comparison of both Android and iPhone users revealed that iPhone users are more likely to be:

Younger

More than twice as likely to be women

More likely to see their phone as a status object

More extraverted

Less concerned about owning devices favoured by most people

In contrast, Android users were more likely to be:

Male

Older

More honest

More agreeable

Less likely to break rules for personal gain

Less interested in wealth and status

Dr David Ellis from Lancaster University said: "In this study, we demonstrate for the first time that an individual's choice of smartphone operating system can provide useful clues when it comes to predicting their personality and other individual characteristics."

In a second study, the psychologists were then able to develop a computer programme that could predict what type of smartphone a person owned based on differences between iPhone and Android users.

His co-lead Heather Shaw from the University of Lincoln said: "It is becoming more and more apparent that smartphones are becoming a mini digital version of the user, and many of us don't like it when other people attempt to use our phones because it can reveal so much about us."

