September 13, 2016

Video: How to get the most from your smartphone battery

by American Chemical Society

How to get the most from your smartphone battery (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

The new iPhone is slimmer and faster than ever. But like most new generations of smartphones, its battery has pretty much stayed the same over the years. Short of carrying an external battery all the time, is there any way to extend the life of your smartphone battery?

In the latest Reactions episode, we explain the chemistry of , why they occasionally explode, and share some tips to get the most from that smartphone battery.

Check it out here:

